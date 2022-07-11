ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston could see ‘major’ flood improvement in next five years

By Emilie Zuhowski
live5news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rainfall paired with high tide caused more flooding in Charleston Sunday. Despite road closures and a messy evening for travel, it’s not something that’s uncommon to see. The city’s elevation is very low, and climate change is worsening an already difficult flooding...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 3

Michelle Watts
3d ago

i won't hold my breath, I am a Charlestonian and this is a promise I can remember being told for over the last 40+ years! i am grateful to not live downtown as I was stuck in the mess yesterday in the crosstown!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston roads impacted by flooding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is reporting that several roads are being impacted by flooding Thursday night. In front of the Ice Palace and Holiday Inn Express on Northwoods Boulevard rain is two feet deep and “multiple vehicles are stuck,” according to police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston leaders to review 2nd phase of West Ashley flood relief plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will examine plans for the second phase of a project designed to relieve stormwater flooding in the West Ashley area Thursday. The second phase of the Church Creek Flood Resilience Project focuses on Wolk Drive. The project has a total of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Potential homes on Jedburg Rd. cause community traffic concerns

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In Summerville, 465 new homes could be coming to Jedburg Road, but people who live in the area want a say in what the new development could look like. Neighbors say they are frustrated that their input was not asked until three days ago, even though...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston metro area 5th worst for pedestrian death rate in US, per report

Downtown Charleston has long been praised for being a walkable city. But the description belies an unfortunate truth that local and state officials have grappled with for years: the region ranks among the top communities for pedestrian fatalities. The Charleston metro area ranked fifth worst in pedestrian deaths per capita...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner wants input as it prepares for the future

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner leaders are asking for residents to take part in planning for the future in one of the Lowcountry’s fastest-growing areas. Town leaders are working on their 2022 comprehensive plan and they say this plan will define what the town will focus on over the next decade, which is why community input is so important to the process.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Flash Flood Warning for Lowcountry counties extended till midnight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service extended a Flash Flood Warning for three Lowcountry counties Thursday night. Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are under the warning until midnight. The warning was supposed to expire at 10:30 p.m. “Roads are becoming or have already become impassable in a number...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cities with least home inventory in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormwater Management#City Of Charleston
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston ranked 5th most dangerous metropolitan area for pedestrians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston metropolitan area is one of the deadliest places in the United States for pedestrians, according to a new report. The report by Smart Growth America examined pedestrian fatality rates over the last five years, finding that the number of walkers struck and killed by cars reached an all-time high in 2020.
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: City of Charleston hiring for various positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is growing, and that means more jobs. The city has a variety of openings to fill. “City of Charleston is a progressive and energetic city and our goal is to grant our residents with the best service a city can provide and our visitors with the best vacation or business trip that a city can provide. Charleston is a special and unique city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.
CHARLESTON, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Pinopolis to near Knightsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Ladson, Daniel Island, Ridgeville, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Old Santee Canal State Park, Huger and Cainhoy. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 189 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

CRASH CLEARED: Overturned dump truck closed ramp on I-526E at exit 24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that closed the right exit ramp on I-526 eastbound has now been cleared. It happened at exit 24 in the Daniel Island area Wednesday afternoon. The Charleston Police Department says the crash only involved a dump...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes exit ramp on I-526E

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Traffic is backed up along I-526 eastbound following a crash on Wednesday afternoon. The ramp at Exit 24 to Daniel Island is closed, according to SCDOT. SCDOT cameras also show traffic slowed on westbound lanes for several miles. There is no word on injuries yet. Count on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown lawmaker calls for investigation into gas prices

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A state representative is asking Gov. Henry McMaster to investigate the “discrepancy in gas prices” in Georgetown County compared to gas prices in Horry and Charleston Counties. Carl Anderson (D-Georgetown) sent a letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson asking his office to investigate. “In...
GEORGETOWN, SC
counton2.com

King Tide and Coastal Flooding

King tides are a natural phenomenon and predictable, but they don’t happen everyday. King tides can create challenges for us here in the lowcountry, but once we understand them, they are easy to navigate!. A king tide is the highest seasonal tide that occurs each year and is affected...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Road closures reported in Charleston Co. Sunday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies have reported road closure throughout the day on Sunday because of flooding. The City of Charleston is reporting all lanes are closed in the following areas:. Barre Street between Calhoun Street and Broad Street. Bee Street at Lockwood/Courtenay. Calhoun Street at Rutledge Avenue...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County council considers increase EMS service charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council members will hear public comment on a request to increase charges for using emergency response services to try to keep up with the costs of providing help. Emergency Medical Services department head David Abrams recommended and requested each increase at the finance committee...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy