Tallahassee, FL

Junior League collecting back to school supplies

By WTXL Digital Staff
 3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Junior League of Tallahassee is calling on the community to help give students the tools they need for back to school.

As part of their annual Kids Boutique, JLT is hosting a donation drive for school supplies.

Each year, students are able to apply to be part of the annual Kids Boutique event.

Selected students are able to go school shopping to pick up clothes, shoes and other essentials they need for the year.

Students are also provided with book bags full of supplies.

Kids Boutique Chair-Elect Tara Taggart says the event not only provides students with the things they need, but sets them up for a successful school year.

"I think we all know that feeling, you think back to when you were a kid you went school supply shopping, you got new clothes, maybe a new pair of sneakers and you just felt so ready and so prepared for that year ahead. Fundamentally that is something that every kid in Leon County should be able to experience,” Taggart said.

This year, a record 400 students registered for the event through their schools.

Right now JLT is collecting school supplies through July 15th.

A wish list has been created on Amazon, which can be found here.

Donations can be dropped off at any Redeye Coffee location, Drip Drop Fitness or any of the Arbor Properties communities around Tallahassee.

