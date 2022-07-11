Southern Ohio Softball League end-of-season tournaments

While all Cincinnati Reds fans have felt pain for a majority of the Summer, July has been quite a different story. As I am writing this article, the Reds have managed to have walk-off wins in 4 of their last 8 games (one of those wins including a balk to win the game). Cincinnati pulled out the broom sticks and swept the 45-40 Tampa Bay Rays, as Nick Senzel continued to crush the baseball, along with stellar starting pitching performances from our young squad. Since June 13th, Senzel is slashing an impressive .338 batting average and is finally looking comfortable at the plate. Another piece of exciting news this week was the selection of Luis Castillo to appear in his 2nd career All-Star game. Castillo has managed to pitch exceptionally well since returning from injury and is truly displaying that he is an “ace” that many contenders will be looking to add to their roster before the deadline. Although Brandon Drury didn’t make the All-Star roster, he ranks in the top 4 of practically every batting category you can think of at 3rd base in the National League. Hopefully we will see him fill a spot as the game looms closer and can be a great late addition should anyone not be able to play.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO