ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Southern Ohio Softball League end-of-season tournaments

By Garth Shanklin
Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbJ4M_0gbzXFPF00
Pictured above are the 12U Fayetteville Crush. The Crush took third place in the Southern Ohio Softball League end-of-season tournament

Six Brown County youth softball teams placed in the top three in their respective bracket at the 2022 Southern Ohio Softball League end-of-season tournaments. Photos via SOSLI website.

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Move Having Impact on Cincinnati Basketball Recruiting

Cincinnati men’s basketball coach Wes Miller says the move to the Big 12 is already having an impact on the team’s recruiting. Miller made the comments on the College Hoops Today podcast hosted by Jon Rothstein. Cincinnati is joining BYU, Houston and UCF in the Big 12 Conference...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

New golf course set to open in Greene County

XENIA — A new golf course in Greene County is back open after being closed for years and has expanded by adding a restaurant and bar. Jasper Kitchen and Bar officially opened to the public on Monday and is part of Jasper Hills Golf Club located along Jasper Road and opened in May.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Ripley Bee

James Ferris, 89

James Ferris of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, he was 89 years old. James was born to the late Wilbert and Florence (nee Gravemeier) Ferris on September 22, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio. James is survived by his loving children Sheri (Greg) Garrett of Fayetteville,...
FAYETTEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Brown County, OH
Sports
County
Brown County, OH
Ripley Bee

Matt’s Take: John Sadak, Carlos Guevara

While all Cincinnati Reds fans have felt pain for a majority of the Summer, July has been quite a different story. As I am writing this article, the Reds have managed to have walk-off wins in 4 of their last 8 games (one of those wins including a balk to win the game). Cincinnati pulled out the broom sticks and swept the 45-40 Tampa Bay Rays, as Nick Senzel continued to crush the baseball, along with stellar starting pitching performances from our young squad. Since June 13th, Senzel is slashing an impressive .338 batting average and is finally looking comfortable at the plate. Another piece of exciting news this week was the selection of Luis Castillo to appear in his 2nd career All-Star game. Castillo has managed to pitch exceptionally well since returning from injury and is truly displaying that he is an “ace” that many contenders will be looking to add to their roster before the deadline. Although Brandon Drury didn’t make the All-Star roster, he ranks in the top 4 of practically every batting category you can think of at 3rd base in the National League. Hopefully we will see him fill a spot as the game looms closer and can be a great late addition should anyone not be able to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bracket#Sosli
Ripley Bee

Robert (Bob) Secrist, 76

Robert (Bob) Secrist, 76, former Ripley resident died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home in Branson, Missouri. Mr. Secrist was retired from Boise Cascade where he worked as an electrician for 37 years. He was involved with his church in Branson, Missouri and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and landscaping his yard. He was very fond of traveling as well. Mr. Secrist served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was born on January 29, 1946, in Maysville, Kentucky, the son of the late Richard Edward and Pauline Ann (Pfeffer) Secrist and brother to the late Shirley Ann Secrist Black. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sharron Secrist; two sons, Jeremy (International Falls, Minnesota) and Matthew Secrist (Thief River Falls, Minnesota); one daughter, Nicole Secrist (International Falls, Minnesota); three grandchildren, Victoria, Ethan, and Joseph; and two great-grandchildren, Elliott and Liam. Memorial services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri.
RIPLEY, OH
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
Ripley Bee

Joyce Lynn Vize, 63

Joyce Lynn Vize, age 63, of Aberdeen, Ohio, better known to her family as Baby Joe or Aunt Yoyo, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky after a long and difficult illness. She led an exciting career as a welder. Joyce welded on the new bridge in Aberdeen and later as a coal handler operator at DP&L for 15 years until she lost her right leg. As an amputee, due to artery disease and unable to work anymore, she stayed home and did her passion, caring for two dogs, Petty and Chole. Her dogs were her children since she had no children of her own. Joyce was born January 9, 1959 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Wallace Eugene Vize and Betty Lou (Myers) Vize Bess. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister – Lisa Vize in January 2020, maternal grandparents – Clara Johnson and Homer and Lewis Myers and paternal grandparents – Faris and Goldia Vize.
ABERDEEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Ripley Bee

Leonard Westley McGowan, 54

Leonard Westley McGowan, 54, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 30, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Leonard McGowan of Maysville, Kentucky and the late Patricia (Wagoner) McGowan. In addition to his father – Leonard McGowan, Mr. McGowan is...
MAYSVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Mega Millions jackpot 10th largest ever

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever. The cash option payout will be $276 million. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions winner in more than three months. The last time there was a jackpot this big was May 2021 when...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Burger Issue: 15 Over-the-Top Burgers to Satisfy All Your Chaotic Cravings

In theory, the hamburger is a simple sandwich — some type of protein patty nestled in a bun. It’s an American staple for backyard barbecues, fast food franchises and any number of restaurants, from upscale to hole-in-the-wall. And while basic burgers can definitely hit the spot when you’re hungry, sometimes you need to zhuzh up your dinner with some decadent toppings.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 14-17

This weekend is filled with great food, local brews, a chance to see world-famous musicians, outdoor activities, and more at these upcoming weekend events. If you didn’t already know, our Summer Food Fest is this weekend. Live music, festival games for all ages, and all-you-could-want outdoor favorites like fried chicken, hot dogs and more await you at Coney Island on Saturday and Sunday from 12-5. Click here to buy your tickets.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Snappy Tomato Pizza to have new owner

Snappy Tomato Pizza has a new owner. Longtime franchise operator Tim Gayhart announced Tuesday that he is purchasing the locally-based pizza chain from the Deters Company. Gayhart is the owner of five Snappy locations and served as the area developer for thirteen stores. “I am excited to begin this new...
BURLINGTON, KY
Ripley Bee

Eagle Scout project improves Sardinia Cemetery

Brady Gambrel along with Fayetteville Boy Scout Troop 456 completed a project to install a flagpole, American Flag and solar light at the Sardinia Cemetery for Brady’s Eagle Scout Project. The project really looks nice and has drawn compliments from many people in the community. The path to becoming...
SARDINIA, OH
Times Gazette

Festival of the Bells Baby Parade winners

The winners of the 2022 Hillsboro Festival of the Bells Baby Parade in the 6 months to 1 year class are pictured from the left. Second place winner Hattie Belle Holliday with her mother, Bethany Holliday. Hattie is the daughter of Brandan J. Holliday and granddaughter of Debbie Short-Holliday of Hillsboro and Jennifer Swackhamer of Hillsboro. First place winner Ellie Jo Edison with her mother, Mackenzie Edison. Ellie is the daughter of Kyle Edison and the granddaughter of Brain and Kelli Williamson of Hillsboro and Steve Edison of Hillsboro. Third place winner Willow Bea Morris with her mother, Hailey Zimmerman from Greenfield. The Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center sponsored thw event.
HILLSBORO, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

DeWine declares state of emergency for Brown, Clermont counties after tornadoes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties after tornadoes caused severe damage to homes and businesses in the area. Preliminary surveys from the National Weather Service found an EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen, an EF1 tornado hit Lake Lorelei and another EF1 caused damage near Loveland Wednesday, July 6. Goshen Township declared a state of emergency after officials said the storm caused significant damage to the electric system and around 200 buildings in the area.
GOSHEN, OH
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

416
Followers
653
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy