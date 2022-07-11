ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’ Heartthrob Jonathan Bailey to Star in New Showtime Limited Series

By Maddy Casale
 3 days ago
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is heading from the ‘Ton to the ‘Time, and will headline a brand new Showtime Original limited series called Fellow Travelers. Bailey is set to play an earnest young man named Tim Laughlin, who has recently graduated from Fordham University and has an optimistic outlook on both his political aspirations as well as on the United States’ post-World War II future.

The eight-episode political thriller series created by Academy Award nominee Ron Nyswaner and based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same name also features heavyweight talent in Matt Bomer and Allison Williams. Perhaps of note, Bomer and Bailey will play lovers on the show across four decades. Bridgerton may not have an LGBTQ+ romance (yet), but that isn’t stopping Bailey!

Here’s Showtime‘s synopsis for the series, as provided to Decider via press release:

Fellow Travelers is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. Handsome and charismatic Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on ‘subversives and sexual deviants,’ initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, Hawk and Tim cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

Fellow Travelers begins production in Toronto later this month.

