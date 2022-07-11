Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 on ABC, Featuring A Shakeup In The New Season Of The Long-Running Franchise

For the first time ever in the history of the franchise, The Bachelorette will have two women headlining the show. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey fresh off of breakups from Clayton’s season will both be giving out roses on season 19. So how different is their journey compared to past seasons of the long-running franchise?

THE BACHELORETTE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: At the distinguished “Bachelor Mansion,” the newly minted host Jesse Palmer emerges from behind a canopy of flowers and announces the historic Bachelorette season, in which there will be two women fronting the franchise.

The Gist: Each week in this reality dating show, a group of men will compete for the hearts of the two Bachelorettes via a series of activities and one-on-one conversations. At the end of each week, Rachel and Gabby will give out roses to symbolize who they’d like to advance to the next round and the men can either accept or reject the rose from either woman.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? With many prior seasons to compare to, The Bachelorette is a juggernaut unto itself. But the shakeup with two co-leads this season could remind viewers of other recent dating reality shows like Fboy Island or Love Is Blind.

Our Take: For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is splitting the spotlight, and it’s a shake-up that actually adds more intrigue to the show than usual. As long-running as the series has been, there hasn’t been something significant to change the format in a long time. Having two Bachelorettes allows for more drama — both between the men vying for their hearts, between the women and men, and potentially even between the women if they find themselves falling for the same man.

The first episode of these shows are usually a bit unremarkable: a long train of wannabe lovers arrive trying to make themselves stand out after which we witness a slew of awkward first dates. That sentiment is doubled here, but the ending of the episode (don’t worry, no spoilers) sets the tone for the rest of the series: these Bachelorettes are truly here to find love and they’re going to bend the “rules” as much as needed to get there. It’s refreshing and sets the tone for what will hopefully be a season of surprises.

There’s still plenty of things wrong with the franchise that this season doesn’t entirely address: it’s still extremely straight and extremely white, though there are a few potential suitors of color this season. I’m also trying not to be cynical about the fact that the producers likely wouldn’t make two men split the airtime as co-leads on The Bachelor, as they are doing with Rachel and Gabby. But ultimately Rachel and Gabby are both quite winning in terms of personality and approach to the show, making it easier to swallow.

Sex and Skin: Nothing to see here in the first episode but there will surely be some more sex and skin later in the season.

Parting Shot: Prior to the sneak peek at the rest of the season, the entire group holds up glasses of champagne in a toast “to love” after a rose ceremony for the ages.

Sleeper Star: There’s always a few people who succeed in making a memorable first impression — whether it’s an out-there intro or a particularly interesting conversation — and this time I found myself intrigued by Logan, who arrived with two chicks (yes, actual baby chicks). What could have been a very awkward introduction ended up being charming, and he seemed to also have chemistry with both leads.

Most Pilot-y Line: At the top of the show, the Bachelorette’s proclaim, “I am so ready to find love again…I don’t think there’s a doubt in my mind that we’re going to find our fiancés.” It’s a stamp of approval for the show’s central thesis but is also the most generic statement about the show.

Our Call: STREAM IT. The refreshed format promises an exciting shake-up for the long-running franchise.

Radhika Menon (@menonrad) is a TV-obsessed writer based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared on Paste Magazine, Teen Vogue, Vulture and more. At any given moment, she can ruminate at length over Friday Night Lights, the University of Michigan, and the perfect slice of pizza. You may call her Rad.