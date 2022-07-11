ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OPINION: Tips for a new 'Code of the West'

By Dave Marston
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGXiw_0gbzUyDr00 Dave Marston: 'You will never become an old-timer, although with patience, you might become ... a 'neo-native.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORw7u_0gbzUyDr00 It's not always easy living in the rural West, with customs so entrenched that everybody takes them for granted. What makes it hard for the newest newcomers is that they're caught up in a mysterious culture.

Learning the Old West code was easy decades ago. Novelist Zane Gray's "Code of the West" told men to wear a hat only outdoors, to never wave but nod at someone on horseback, and to treat women with chivalry. You — and you were always presumed to be male — were also advised to take your gun belt off before sitting down to eat.

But here we are in 2022, and from what county officials and some jaundiced newcomers tell me, the cultural confusion for newcomers almost always starts with private property.

For example, the newbies tend to get huffy about their boundaries and can't believe they have to fence livestock out. Wyoming, of course, is a classic fence-out state where cows outnumber people more than two to one.

Irrigation is another area of contention, as water law can be murky. A ditch may run close to your property but that doesn't mean you can take water out of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NnSj_0gbzUyDr00 To make the urban-rural transition easier, I've collected 10 tips guaranteed to ease you into your new life.

But first, know that you will never become an old-timer, although with patience, you might become what Western historian Hal Rothman dubbed a "neo-native."

Here's hoping this helps:

1. Always wave at neighbors when you see them and make eye contact with everyone who passes you, either in a car or on foot. This is not a challenge; it means you're neighborly. And be cordial to everyone you see at the post office, because you will see them everywhere. You may even see their dual personas, as many locals must work two or even three jobs to pay the rent.

2. Never go for a long hike with new boots. Take enough water and food for yourself and to share. Bring a rain jacket and sweater and waterproof matches. The saying, "If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes," is dead-on accurate. And when someone on a hike assures you that "it's all downhill," it's only partially uphill. "A little technical" means the mountain has hair-raising sections, while "just around the corner" means the end of the trail is not.

3. Realize that nobody is more important than anybody else. Rich and poor may sport raggedy clothes. Notable figures in town are probably dogs; learn their names.

4. Know that it's considered rude to insult a person's dog, but if it comes on your land and harasses your cattle, you can shoot the dog. If your dog chases wildlife, you're in for a big fine and maybe worse.

5. Flashing your headlights to oncoming cars is good form if there's a hazard ahead, usually a deer, or perhaps a deputy sheriff trolling for speeders.

6. Notice that law enforcement people are not the only people carrying guns, and a gun on the hip doesn't necessarily indicate political party.

7. Always stop to help people on a trail or road, because federal agencies are spread too thin for fast rescues. Locals would stop to help you, even if your hat logo fails to reflect their politics.

8. You might be bored senseless, but you will learn what local public service is all about if you sample meetings from school board to county commission. And immediately volunteer at a nonprofit or two, while also subscribing to your local paper if you're lucky enough to have one.

9. Clean jeans are considered dress-up.

10. Forego saying you're pretty good at something unless you have a death wish. For example, in Durango, Flagstaff or Jackson, saying you're a "good" mountain biker or skier is an invitation to be politely left behind at midday.

Bonus tip: If you think about buying a house next to a yard full of old farm implements, don't be tempted. That yard collection is permanent.

Complaining, however, rarely works in the rural place you've adopted. A painful lesson might be that like it or not, you can only change yourself.

Wagon wheels are always a safe decoration.

Dave Marston is publisher of Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org , an independent nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. He grew up in rural Colorado.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Carolyn Light

Opinion: I Will Not Want Kids When I “Meet the Right Person”

I’ve already met him, and I still don’t want them. There is little in this world that offends the masses more than a woman who does not want children. I’ve personally never understood this line of thinking. Why does it matter to anyone else if I want children? How does it affect their life in any way, shape, or form?
Sachin

Opinion: Do on-and-off relationships work?

*This is a work of non-fiction based on an actual event told to me by my cousin who experienced this first-hand; used with permission. Man in Black Suit Standing Beside Woman in Black DressPhoto by RODNAE Productions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Of The West#Guns#Irrigation#Western
Well+Good

The Symbolic Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Happy Little Bluebird

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the hidden meanings in chance encounters. On my daily morning walks with my dog Cash, I’ve noticed that some birds make their presence known more than others, including cardinals and crows, among others. Recently, it seems like bluebirds are always along for the journey, whether they're flying overhead or perched perfectly on a branch in front of me as I stop to let Cash sniff around. Naturally, I’ve been wondering: what is the meaning of crossing paths with a bluebird? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace. Keep reading to find out what they had to say.
ANIMALS
Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" Positivity training

We have seen enough studies to know that negativity and stress can harm our health, and positivity can improve it. It would seem obvious then that everyone should have a positive attitude, but it isn’t always that simple. Some of us do not have personalities or attitudes that easily translate into positivity, others still are not convinced of the benefits, and many have no idea about how to introduce positivity into their lives. Positivity takes training and consistency.
HuffPost

7 Things Happy Couples Do After A Fight

All couples fight — yep, even the happiest ones. In fact, marriage therapists say not fighting at all can be a sign the couple is headed for a breakup. What separates the happy couples from the not-so-happy ones is not only how they argue (more on that here) but what they do after the argument is over. Here’s what these couples do differently, according to therapists.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abovethelaw.com

Bar Tabs: High Life Dreams Meet A Sober Reality

Law ain’t for everyone. And for the 0L reading this who thinks, “Yeah, maybe not for them, but I’m different,” please re-read the first sentence. While I don’t have the data on this, I think that a lot of people start law school assuming that this will be the thing that lets them live the life they’ve deserved for so long. Money, prestige, the ability to use Latin conversationally and be understood — all the stuff they sell you in the brochure. And the truth is, it may very well be. But committing to law schools, like most investments, is best made with a sober mind and information about the windfalls and the downturns.
ECONOMY
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
236
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy