CAYCE, SC (WACH) -- The American Red Cross is helping a family of four after a fire forced them out of their home Wednesday morning. It happened on Grace Street in Cayce. Firefighters with the Cayce Fire Department were able to put out the flames, but the home was left badly damaged with the roof nearly burned off, and half of the house filled with charred remains.

CAYCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO