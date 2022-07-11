ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexley Superintendent's Update: BCS working to refine plans for upcoming school year

By Jason Fine
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

July marks one of the hottest times of the year in Ohio – typically a time to slow down and soak up the sun’s rays. However, the Bexley City Schools (BCS) administration and staff remain hard at work preparing for the 2022-2023 school year. In fact, this season is one of the busiest for the Bexley team.

Educating students today requires a high-caliber curriculum, research-based teaching and learning practices, which are constantly evolving, and the ability to teach and nurture emotional intelligence in our students, one of the top skills employers seek today. Each of these facets of a 21st-century education must work in tandem with one another to truly prepare students for success now and in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oq72p_0gbzU5CV00

The BCS team has its sights set on refining and updating its strategic plan this year. It is important that we continue to refine our processes to educate our children to the best of our ability.

Simultaneously, we will also be developing an equity plan to ensure our district’s systems, structures and opportunities are available to every student in our community and that each student has the ability to excel at their pace and from their unique starting point.

As with all of our work, we want to ensure our values align with the community’s needs and that our future goals are in the best interest of our students. I encourage you to follow the district pages on social media and subscribe to our emails. You do not have to be a parent of a current student to be involved or stay informed. Everyone in our community is welcome!

Bexley Superintendent's Update: First year provided plenty of memories

In a few short weeks, we will welcome our staff and students back into our freshly cleaned and waxed hallways. There is nothing quite like the start of a new school year and I, for one, am counting down the days until our buildings are bustling with laughter and conversation and, of course, learning.

As I enter my second year as a Lion, I again look forward to working alongside you to make this another great year. Go Lions!

Jason Fine is superintendent of Bexley City Schools. Learn more about the district at bexleyschools.org.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Bexley Superintendent's Update: BCS working to refine plans for upcoming school year

Comments / 0

 

