Restaurant week kicks off in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Whether you're a hardcore foodie or just love a good bite to eat, we've all got our favorite food spot.

Now's the perfect time to show them some love and maybe try something new while you're at it.

Today marks the start of restaurant and craft beverages weeks in Howard County.

From today to July 24, 25 locally owned restaurants will feature specialty menu items in honor of supporting local business.

Restaurants range from Gastro Pubs to upscale dining, and feature all types of cuisine.