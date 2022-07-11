ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant week kicks off in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Whether you're a hardcore foodie or just love a good bite to eat, we've all got our favorite food spot.

Now's the perfect time to show them some love and maybe try something new while you're at it.

Today marks the start of restaurant and craft beverages weeks in Howard County.

From today to July 24, 25 locally owned restaurants will feature specialty menu items in honor of supporting local business.

Restaurants range from Gastro Pubs to upscale dining, and feature all types of cuisine.

Wbaltv.com

Local owners plan a new chapter for Arbutus landmark Paul's Restaurant

ARBUTUS, Md. — Paul's Restaurant will remain in local hands. The diner, a staple in the Arbutus community for more than 60 years, recently closed its doors after selling at auction. But the building will be back to serving diners soon, with new owner Will Low saying he plans to finish a renovation and rebranding before the end of the year.
ARBUTUS, MD
Business Monthly

Visit Howard announces Restaurant Weeks July 11-24￼

Stay cool with local eats during Howard County Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages Weeks, which are set for July 11-24. Whether diners opt for convenient casual, bar & pub or upscale casual, they’ll be supporting locally-owned and operated restaurants and craft beverage creators, along with the individuals employed at local establishments.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Places in Maryland to Chill in Summer

Even though it’s a small state compared to some of the other states, Maryland still has a lot to offer. It’s also known as America in miniature, as there are many different types of landmarks, landscapes, and cultures. You can visit many places in Maryland that are incredibly gorgeous in summer – where you can relax and enjoy some online blackjack casino action. Below you’ll find our top 5 picks.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore Restaurant Week Summer 2022

Baltimore Restaurant Week Summer 2022 starts Friday, July 22, and runs through July 31, 2022. Participating restaurants have a special Restaurant Week menu for brunch, lunch, dinner or all three. There are links to many of the individual menus on the website, so visit the website, baltimorerestaurantweek.com for more information....
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Wegmans to remove plastic bags from all Maryland stores

In an effort to curb packaging made from fossil fuels, Wegmans Food Markets said Thursday that it will stop providing single-use plastic bags in all of its Maryland stores. The decision came after an announcement in April that it planned to remove plastic bags from all of its stores by the end of 2022.
COLUMBIA, MD
baltimorestyle.com

The Trendiest Restaurants in Baltimore

Wellness meets trendy at this plant-based scratch kitchen and tea bar in Baltimore County. Their bold flavors and innovative menu make eating plants inspiring and sustainable. Dine on the patio or inside the stylish cafe. Recommendations: Chic N’ Fungi Sandwich, Street Taco Box, Lady Hibiscus Tea, Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eater

A Maryland Seafood Chain Brings Maine Lobster to Downtown Seattle

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, a popular Maryland seafood chain, is opening its first West Coast location in Downtown Seattle on August 4. The chain’s signature dish is a fluffy roll loaded with Maine lobster meat and served hot with warm butter, chilled with lemon butter, or with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. It also serves shrimp rolls and clam chowder along with some other lobster dishes like lobster mac and cheese, lobster grilled cheese, lobster bisque, and lobster salad.
SEATTLE, WA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Trips That Make Cents: Pick your own fruit specials in Howard County

WOODBINE, Md (WMAR) — Family owned and operated for 50 years, Larriland Farm in Woodbine has lots of cost-effective fun to offer families this summer. “It’s kind of hard to describe how nice it is to be able to just be out here and get your own stuff. I’m spoiled. I get to have it all the time,” said Morgen Ricketts, who grew up at the farm and now works there.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Historic Baltimore Restaurant to Receive Grant for Improvements

(Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore institution will receive federal funds from a program designed to upgrade 25 historic small restaurants across the country. Max's Taphouse on South Broadway is the only restaurant in Maryland to receive funds from the grant program called Backing Historic Small Restaurants. Max's Taphouse will receive...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Dog Haus Offering Free Haus Dogs for National Hot Dog Day on July 20

All three DMV Dog Haus locations, Bethesda (7904 Woodmont Ave), Kentlands (644 Center Point Way), and Downtown Silver Spring (933 Ellsworth Dr), will be participating in “National Hot Dog Day” on Wednesday, July 20. Simply text “Free Dog” to 833-440-1110 to redeem the promotion for one free Haus Dog. Offer valid for dine in only and while supplies last.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Restaurant Weeks Offers Foodies Creative Cuisine And Craft Beverages

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get hungry because Howard County Restaurant Weeks is back. There will be some great meals and deals for foodies. The cuisine party, which showcases the county’s best restaurants and craft beverages, starts on Monday and continues until July 24. The restaurant and beverage festivities encourage people “to get out .. even in tougher times .. to the restaurants to support the businesses, to support the individuals who work in the restaurants,” said Amando Hof, the executive director of Visit Howard County. About 30 restaurants will be serving up mouthwatering meals and divine deals during Howard County Restaurant Weeks. “My favorite thing about...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Columbia (Howard County) Ranked 1st in ‘Best Places to Rent in America’ List

With last year’s rental prices having grown at nearly double the rate of any previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America. Nearby Columbia, located in neighboring Howard County, came in first on the list. Washington D.C. was ranked 63rd, and no Montgomery County cities were included on the list.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

9 Must-Try Baltimore Burger Restaurants | Best Burgers in Baltimore

Looking for the best burgers in Baltimore? You’ve come to the right place!. Baltimore is the major city in Maryland, with over 576,864 residents in 2022. Proclaimed as an independent city by the Constitution of Maryland in 1851, today, it remains the largest independent city in the United States.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County schools will remain closed Thursday for storm cleanup

BALTIMORE -- All Harford County schools will remain closed for summer programming Thursday as crews continue to clean up downed trees and thousands remain without power.Summer school, summer programs and meal distribution are all impacted."We want to thank those HCPS staff who worked today to begin the recovery process following storms across the county last night," the school system said. "HCPS staff will continue to monitor road closures and damage experienced throughout the school system. This closure allows additional time for staff to ensure the safety of students and staff when schools and offices reopen."More than 70 roads in the county were closed by the havoc Tuesday evening, but nearly half of them have now reopened. Drivers had to maneuver through intersections with no traffic signal for guidance. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman told WJZ about 14,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

