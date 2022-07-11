Snoop Dogg Mocks Biden With 'Sleepy Joe OG' Weed Strain

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram over the weekend and posted a photo of a weed strain known as "Sleepy Joe OG," poking fun at President Joe Biden.

The premium cannabis package shows a photo of Biden, along with the phrases, "Where am I???" and "You won't even remember what country you are in!" The package also shows the Ukrainian, Russian, and Chinese flags.

Snoop Dogg posted the photo to his Instagram on Sunday, opting for no caption. The post has amassed over 565,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments as of publication time.

Some high-profile commenters included rapper Nate Dogg, who wrote underneath the post, "Do I hit it and get my vote back?" and rapper Riff Raff, who commented with several laughing emojis, writing, "Sleepy Squad 💤 😂."

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg has mocked Biden on social media. The 50-year-old rapper has previously reposted viral videos of the President looking confused or losing his train of thought in the midst of giving a speech.

In another post after Biden tripped walking up a flight of stairs to Air Force One in 2021, Snoop Dogg recommended he buy a motorized chair, reposting a video that was edited to show Biden being carried up the stairs.

"I got moms One of these for her stairs before and it was a smooth glide ya dig good s**t joe," the rapper said on the post.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is a vocal critic of Donald Trump and has used his platform in the past to advocate for politics. While he didn't vote in 2016 because he thought his criminal record would prohibit him, he spoke out about voting in 2020.

"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," Snoop Dogg said during an interview on Big Boy's syndicated radio show. "For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn't know that. My record's been expunged, so now I can vote."

He has also previously used his Instagram to mock more than just the President; in 2020, his Instagram posts landed him in hot water when he called out several Black right-wingers, including Candace Owens, calling them "The C**n Bunch." The Instagram post has since been removed.

Snoop Dogg mocked President Joe Biden on Instagram with a weed strain called "Sleepy Joe OG." In this photo, Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Newsweek reached out to the Biden administration and a representative for Snoop Dogg for comment.