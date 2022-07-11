What to know about unconfirmed mountain lion sightings in CT

(Above) Three generations of anglers caught this healthy cow bass on a recent trip with Elser Guide Service. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass. The shop will be holding their annual Fluke Fest tournament Thursday through Sunday. Besides fluke, there are a number of great multi-species calcuttas and tons of great prizes, so be sure to check with the shop to register and get more info!

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO