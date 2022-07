As another omicron subvariant sweeps North Carolina and the United States, many are deciding to mask up again, or to continue masking even if it’s not mandated. BA.5, currently the most dominant strain in the United States, is the most transmissible variant of COVID-19 to date, infecting even those who have a level of immunity due to vaccination or previous COVID infection.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO