For the Record – Monday, July 11, 2022

07/08/22 – 8:37 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 5000 block of Avenue O. 07/08/22 – 3:24 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 4800 block of Avenue O. 07/08/22 – 10:43...
Carthage, Ill.- According to the Illinois State Police, an officer shot a suspect Wednesday, July 13th in Hancock County. TV Station WGEM reports that the shooting happened on US Route 136 at 2500 East in rural Hancock County at about 2 PM Wednesday. ISP said that a suspect had been...
Irene Elaine Petty, 77, of Dallas City, Illinois, passed away at 10:46 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Irene was born December 14, 1944 in LaHarpe, Illinois, the daughter of Alton and Helen (Freeland) Scott. On December 22, 1963 she married Garry K. Petty in Lomax, Illinois. He preceded her in death November 20, 1996.
CARTHAGE - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Route 136 and County Road 2500 E in Hancock County. According to release from the Illions State Police, the Hancock County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area.
An elderly Monmouth man was killed and two people were injured Monday in a crash on U.S. Route 34 in Monmouth. Jack K. Stephens, 91, of Monmouth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. He was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident. The...
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police released new information Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock, County, resulting in the death of the suspect. ISP reported that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a rural part...
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County. Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. A witness...
A 91-year-old Monmouth man died after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 34 westbound at 6th Street, in Warren County. On July 11, 2022 at approximately 3:12 p.m., a 2015 Orange Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound and failed to stop at the stop light, according to an Illinois State Police release. The Jeep struck the passenger side of a 2013 Brown Honda CRV as it was making a left-hand turn onto 6th Street.
The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
Burlington, IA- A new manufacturer will be moving into the former Integra Pool Covers building in 2023, which is expected to bring in about 150 jobs. Western Smokehouse Partners of Greentop Missouri has leased the building, which was vacated back in February. Company officials told the Hawk Eye that Burlington...
Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance in a county jail in exchange for a prison term of 17 years. Corey L. Cobb, 28, had been charged with one count of second-degree murder, a Class A felony,...
Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.
FORT MADISON - During our annual car show in May, Pen City Cruisers raised $650 from a 50/50 drawing and silent auction to go towards the chosen benefit for 2022. This year the group chose the FMPD K9 unit and rounded up the donation to an even $1,000. "It's a...
OTTUMWA, Iowa — When Dennis Wegner found out The Wapello County Republican Party was holding a Rifle Raffle on July 16, he was shocked. My first thought was you got to be kidding,” said Wegner. “After the mass shootings with assault rifles in Buffalo and Texas, I thought you got to be kidding. This cannot be real. It is dangerous to be offered as a raffle prize.”
A traffic violation has led to criminal charges against an Ottumway man. Coralville Police made a traffic stop on 21-year old D’Anthony Coleman after he ran a red light on Coral Ridge Avenue at 2nd Street Tuesday night. He allegedly admitted to officers that his driving status was barred and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Police verified Coleman’s driving status to be barred as an habitual offender through October 26th and suspended for failure to pay fines.
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle Sunday night. David J. Gordon, 41, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, aggravated driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The lives of over 300 people have been saved, thank to one Ottumwa woman. On Wednesday, the late Kayte Moster, who was only 20 when she died, was honored posthumously by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT). After her death in 2012, since she was a...
Fort Madison, IA- Siemens Gamesa has issued a letter of intent for new US orders, which could re-open plants in Hutchinson Kansas and Fort Madison. The Pen City Current reports that a Siemens Gamesa Spokesperson said Friday that two letters of intent have been signed which could bring the plants back online.
Artur L Nunn 45) 205 Stadium Dr for FTA Forgery & Possession of Meth and Pike Co FTA ATV on Highway at 1005 Broadway Lodged 109. Kasey R Gooding (31) 804 S 12th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 12th & Vermont PTC 130. William Stewart, 516...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg father and son, Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 53, and Michael Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 28, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Father Gilbert Bicknell was sentenced to 156 months, while his son Michael Bicknell was sentenced to 165...
