HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The city of Hutchinson and the Kansas State Fair may be on the verge of an agreement that could ease some of the pain the fair sees from the city’s storm water utility fee. The fee, which was revamped in 2016, increased the fair's annual utility rate to more than $51,000. It was such a shock to the fair that legislation was even introduced in Topeka to entertain the idea of moving the fair out of Hutchinson, although it never really gained traction.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO