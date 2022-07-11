Tulane launches robotic-assisted lung biopsy to detect lung cancer early on

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane Health System announced a new procedure using robotics to help detect lung cancer early on. Detecting lung cancer at its earliest stage for treatment improves survival rates according to the American Cancer Society .

According to Tulane Health System, the new procedure will aid in the detection of lung cancer by using a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform in real-time with cone-beam CT imaging.

The procedure can detect suspicious lung nodules. The procedure can help physicians quickly determine if a nodule is cancerous. Tulane is the first hospital in Louisiana to combine these technologies according to Tulane Health System.

“The lungs are a complex and delicate structure, which historically made it difficult to safely biopsy small nodules, particularly in the peripheral lung,” said Ramsy Abdelghani, MD, a board-certified interventional pulmonologist at Tulane Health System who is trained to use the robotic system.

The new procedure goes along with Tulane Health System’s Lung Nodule Program . Tulane Health System offers a low-dose CT lung screening program for proactive identification and treatment of at-risk patients.

For more information on the Tulane Lung Cancer program, visit TulaneHealthcare.com .

