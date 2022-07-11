Tulane launches robotic-assisted lung biopsy to detect lung cancer early on
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane Health System announced a new procedure using robotics to help detect lung cancer early on. Detecting lung cancer at its earliest stage for treatment improves survival rates according to the American Cancer Society .
According to Tulane Health System, the new procedure will aid in the detection of lung cancer by using a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform in real-time with cone-beam CT imaging.
The procedure can detect suspicious lung nodules. The procedure can help physicians quickly determine if a nodule is cancerous. Tulane is the first hospital in Louisiana to combine these technologies according to Tulane Health System.Watch: Abandoned Navy base site officially closes Monday morning in Bywater
“The lungs are a complex and delicate structure, which historically made it difficult to safely biopsy small nodules, particularly in the peripheral lung,” said Ramsy Abdelghani, MD, a board-certified interventional pulmonologist at Tulane Health System who is trained to use the robotic system.25-year-old man shot in the French Quarter early Monday morning
The new procedure goes along with Tulane Health System’s Lung Nodule Program . Tulane Health System offers a low-dose CT lung screening program for proactive identification and treatment of at-risk patients.
For more information on the Tulane Lung Cancer program, visit TulaneHealthcare.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0