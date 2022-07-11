ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Fire reported at Captain Coty's Family Restaurant in Flint Township

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire caused significant damage to Captain Coty's Family Restaurant in Flint Township on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 1252 N. Ballenger Highway just after 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from Flint, Flint Township and several other Genesee...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown From Car In Genesee County

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. | Credit: Genessee Co Sheriff “Yesterday when Cupcake came in, the couple that brought her in said that somebody pulled in front of their house and just put her out,” a shelter worker told Swanson. “Nobody claimed her so they brought her here. I don’t see how people...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Fire damages Captain Coty's Family Restaurant on Ballenger Highway

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that left heavy damage at Captain Coty's Family Restaurant on Ballenger Highway in Flint Township. Fire reported at Captain Coty's Family Restaurant in Flint Township. The fire was reported at 1252 N. Ballenger Highway just after 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from Flint, Flint...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Medical care concerns end K-9 group, Saginaw Police relationship

A decade-long alliance between a police canine association and Saginaw Police is coming to an end, as the group claims the dogs aren't getting proper medical care. Medical care concerns end K-9 group, Saginaw Police relationship. A decade-long alliance between a police canine association and Saginaw Police is coming to...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Fire damages Flint Township restaurant

FLINT TWP., MI – A kitchen fire has closed a Flint Township restaurant. Flint Township firefighters around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, responded to Captain Coty’s Restaurant, 1252 N. Ballenger Hwy., and found smoke coming from the rear part of the building. Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

Saginaw police looking for suspects in three armed robberies

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for suspects in three armed robberies reported at Saginaw businesses over the past week. The first robbery occurred at the Family Dollar at 1908 S. Michigan Ave. around 6:45 p.m. July 8. Police say the suspect showed a handgun and made off with about $500.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Fire chief: No injuries in 3 fires on July 11

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Fire Department is investigating three fires that happened on July 11. No one was injured in the fires, according to Flint Township Fire Chief Brett Beckley. The department was sent to a commercial structure fire at 4427 Corunna Road at about 3:19...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Man Critically Injured in Bay County Tree Falling Accident

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday, July 12 after a tree fell on him in Bay County’s Bangor Township. Police say the man was helping a friend cut down an ash tree in the 100 block of W. Gary St. around 7:00 p.m. when the accident occurred. He was unresponsive when first responders got to the scene. An ambulance transported him to McLaren Bay Region hospital for treatment. He’s currently listed in critical condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Restaurant#Accident#N Ballenger Highway
MLive

Man’s body found in RV fire behind former Saginaw business

SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a burning motorhome behind a closed-down restaurant in Saginaw. At 1:56 p.m. on Monday, July 11, firefighters were alerted to the fire behind the former King Fish and More restaurant, 1202 N. Washington Ave., after it was spotted by a passerby. The fire was emanating from an RV parked behind the white-and-yellow, one-story structure.
WNEM

Building fire in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township and Swartz Creek Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Flint Township. The call came in around 3:18 a.m. Monday morning, for a KFC on Corunna Rd. Fire was seen shooting through the roof. The fire was put out quickly, with most...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Body found in burning motor home outside Saginaw building

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters found a man's body inside a burned out motor home in the city of Saginaw on Monday afternoon. The Saginaw Fire Department called to North Washington Avenue near 6th Street around 2 p.m., when they found the motor home on fire near a building. Once the fire was out, crews found the body of a man inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
KFC
wsgw.com

SVPCA Exits Saginaw Police K9 Program Over Concerns for Dogs’ Health

K9 Denver (source: City of Saginaw) A long time collaboration between the Saginaw Vallaey Police Canine Association (SVPCA) and the Saginaw Police Department is coming to an end. The organization has decided to exit the Saginaw Police Department’s K-9 program. The SVPCA has worked with the department for several...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

1 Woman Dead, 1 Man Injured In Macomb County Barricade Situation

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead and a man is injured following a barricade situation in Ray Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Michigan State Police reported that at about 10 p.m. on July 12, police responded to reports of a possible barricade situation in the 62000 block of North Avenue. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says that one woman is dead, and a man has a gunshot wound. In addition to this, they say they have a man in custody but did not clarify if it is the same man with the gunshot wound, or if it is another individual. The investigation is ongoing. Police say North Avenue will be closed between 28 Mile Road and 29 Mile Road as police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

School Damaged in Saginaw Vehicle Crash

A crash Tuesday, July 12 in Saginaw injured two people and damaged a school. The crash occurred n Benjamin St. near State St. when a red sedan ran a red light and crashed into a black pickup truck. The truck was forced into Stone Elementary at 1000 State St. which sustained minor damage.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Man accused of abusing his mother found competent to stand trial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect accused of elder abuse in Genesee County has been found competent to stand trial. Sylvester Ross was arrested for allegedly abusing his 79-year-old mother in February. His girlfriend, Letisha Miller, was also arrested at the time. They both were charged with vulnerable adult abuse...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two people injured, school damaged in Saginaw crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers responded to a crash in Saginaw that hospitalized two people and damaged a school. On July 12, a driver traveling on Benjamin Street near State Street in Saginaw ran a red light and struck a truck. The collision sent the truck into Stone Elementary School,...
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

Lost Dog Slips Into Flint Drive-Thru Looking for Help…and McNuggets

A lost dog was spotted this week looking cute as ever at a McDonald's drive-thru window in Flint. The older-looking husky was hanging around outside the McDonald's drive-thru on Bristol and Van Slyke Roads. Facebook user Devan Melick saw the dog and decided to start filming. In the video below,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy