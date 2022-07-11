Caitlyn Jenner: We're losing California, we're losing these cities
Jul. 11, 2022 - 03:33 - Fox News contributor and former...video.foxnews.com
Jul. 11, 2022 - 03:33 - Fox News contributor and former...video.foxnews.com
Losing California, it's pretty much Lost & has been for awhile. How can you keep people like Swalwell, Waters, Percy, & Pelosi & still be for America?
California keeps voting useless politicians like Newsome and pelosi deserve what is happening pelosi has not worked from California for years
Every time I hear Bruce speak, I can't reconcile that voice, to what I'm looking at, lol.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 32