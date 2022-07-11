ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The sale of 2 Spanish talk radio stations may counter the spread of disinformation

By Greg Allen
 3 days ago

Two radio stations are for sale in Miami, and normally, a transaction like this gets little attention. But this potential sale has members of the Cuban American community and Republican officials upset. It boils down to politics, charges of disinformation and censorship. And as NPR's Greg Allen reports from Miami, the...

Miami New Times

Kyiv Suburb Accepts Miami's Offer of Guns and Ammo

In early June, when City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell announced plans to host a gun buyback program wherein firearms turned in by Miami would be donated to the Ukrainian war effort, it was unclear whether the besieged Eastern European nation had any need for weapons from South Florida, much less whether such an arms transfer would be legal or feasible.
Miami New Times

Miami Restaurants Fight Back Against One-Star-Review Google Shakedown Scam

For decades, perhaps even centuries, people have relied on word of mouth when it comes to recommendations for goods and services. In the 21st Century, crowdsourced sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google have become clearinghouses for user reviews, helping to steer us to everything from hair salons and hardware stores to martini bars and medical practitioners.
thenextmiami.com

Photos: Starwood’s New Miami Beach HQ; CEO Sternlicht Comments On Miami Market

Photos show Starwood Property Trust’s new headquarters office building in Miami Beach. In an interview with the WSJ, Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht also revealed his opinion on the current state of the Miami market. Completion of the office building had been expected last year, but was delayed by...
sflcn.com

National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica to Perform in Florida

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council will present The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC), for three performances in South Florida. Under the Patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, Gala Performances will be staged on Saturday, October 1 at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center and Sunday, October 2 at The Miramar Cultural Center, in Miramar. The Florida performance will include a dedicated performance for children with workshops on Monday, October 3.
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Sold Phony COVID-19 Test Results to Travelers: FBI

A Miami woman was arrested after authorities said she was selling phony COVID-19 test results to people who needed to test negative to travel. Melissa Stephanie Barbery, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of fraudulent use of personal identification information, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hundreds of Citizens policies dropped after home values exceeded $700,000 cap

Rising inflation has cost hundreds of Florida homeowners access to affordable property insurance. New data provided by state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s “insurer of last resort,” shows that the company dropped 2,267 policies statewide during the 12-months ending June 30 because their homes’ replacement value exceeded $700,000.
WSVN-TV

Authorities respond to bomb threats in South Florida

(WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood and Miami responded to reports of bomb threats in the area. The Hollywood Police Department responded to a call of a bomb at an office building at 6565 Taft St., Wednesday. In Miami, police received a call of a bomb threat at around 11:15 a.m.
TheDailyBeast

South Florida Vice Mayor Apologizes for ‘Disrespectful’ Encounter With Cop

Residents in a South Florida community have responded with mixed reactions after its vice-mayor stopped a council meeting to apologize for a video where she is seen sassing a police officer. Body-cam footage was leaked earlier this month showing Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins’ April encounter with a Fort Lauderdale police officer after being pulled over for allegedly speeding. In the video, Perkins can be heard telling the officer he should “find something better to [expletive] do.” She was accused by critics of being “rude, disrespectful and unprofessional” as the video went viral earlier this month, though supporters have described the controversy as a political attack, questioning why the months-old encounter suddenly surfaced as elections near. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, vice mayor Perkins interrupted the meeting to apologize and read an open statement: “This was a traffic stop for alleged speeding. Not a criminal matter,” she said. “If any exchange on my part, in the conversation with the police officer, is perceived as being disrespectful, I do apologize,” she said to residents and officials who were in attendance. Barbara Stern, an attorney representing Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 31, appeared at the meeting to slam Perkins, directly telling her that her actions in the video “were deplorable and unbecoming of an elected official.”
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After Spirit buyout, here’s how South Florida flyers might fare

Spirit Airlines’ disappearance into the arms of a takeover-minded rival could result in an industry shakeup that leads to more air service to South Florida’s three international airports. The outcome could be an airline with a good reputation for onboard service that’s also simultaneously sensitive to pricing — though not as low as the fares currently offered by Spirit, said industry analyst ...
cw34.com

Florida man gored in Running of the Bulls

PAMPLONA, Spain (CBS12) — A 25-year-old man from Sunrise was gored on Monday after participating in the San Fermin 'Running of the Bulls' Festival. Two others were also impaled by a bull. One of the runners was immediately taken to the hospital—while the other two were brought to the University Hospital of Navarra after receiving aid at a nursing point, local media said.
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: New video may be break in shooting of FIU student

MIAMI - New video posted on YouTube could be a break in the case involving the shooting of a 21-year-old Florida International University student. Ashley Rodriguez, who was wounded while driving home from work on the night of June 13th, remains in the intensive care unit of Jackson South Medical Center. Miami-Dade Police told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they are trying to determine if the people and car in the video are connected to the shooting. CBS4 is not releasing the name of the person who posted the video to protect their identity. The video shows a white car...
