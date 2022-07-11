Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Huge Flash Sale — Here Are the Best Deals to Buy Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO