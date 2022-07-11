Hopkins Legion Baseball Eliminated From Gopher Classic

Come out for four days of fun and frolics in Crystal! Crystal Frolics offers lots of great activities at two great parks, as Frolics President Lynn Haney says, “At Welcome we have our annual softball tournament, which has been going on for over 60 years. The actual tournament will start on Friday night, but on Thursday night we will have younger people in softball games, hopefully we’re looking to have an all-star game. What we do have is called kids kickball. Anybody can come. Kids all ages can come and play.” Also at Welcome Park? Service groups with food, beverages and games, as Haney adds, “Cooper football boosters & football club will be selling their famous pulled pork. You can’t have a Frolics without Coach Willy’s famous pulled pork. The West Metro Fire Relief Association will be selling beer and pull tabs, and the New Hope Lions will have a Bingo tent. It’s a nice way to relax, sit and watch some softball, get something to eat, grab a beer, and go and play Bingo. What more could you ask on a nice hot Summer day?”

