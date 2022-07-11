ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

Hopkins Legion Baseball Eliminated From Gopher Classic

ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hopkins American Legion baseball team was eliminated from play in the Gopher Classic tournament Monday morning, losing 2-1 to Hickman, Nebraska. The Flyers won all five games of pool play over...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Park Center Boys Basketball Puts in Summer Work

After winning its first state title in boys’ basketball in March, the Park Center boys basketball team is hard at work this summer as they try to repeat. The Pirates have had a busy summer with team camps, workouts, and tournaments against other teams. The Pirates did graduate all...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s Sam Peters Commits to Gophers

Maple Grove senior football player Sam Peters recently committed to playing college football at the University of Minnesota. The 6’4” 225-pound tight end averaged 29 yards per catch last season for the Crimson and scored four touchdowns. Wyoming, Northern Illinois, and South Dakota were among the other schools...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

MapleBrook U19 Boys Win at USA Cup

Reece Melville scored twice as the MapleBrook Premier U19 Boys team defeated North East United of Maplewood 2-0 on the final day of pool play at the USA Cup soccer tournament. MapleBrook, based in Maple Grove, finished 2-1 in pool play and begins play in the 19 Silver Division playoffs on Friday.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Gophers’ freshman Nia Holloway to miss 2022-23 season due to knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS - Nia Holloway came to the University of Minnesota out of Eden Prairie as part of a highly-touted 2022 freshman class for Lindsay Whalen. Gophers fans won’t get to see Holloway play a game in her first year. Whalen announced Tuesday morning she’ll miss the entire 2022-23 season after suffering a left knee injury in summer workouts last week.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hickman, NE
Sports
City
Hopkins, MN
City
Hickman, NE
Local
Minnesota Sports
Hopkins, MN
Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Phil Steele Reveals His Prediction For Nebraska This Season

College football expert Phil Steele has some high expectations for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they head into Year 5 under head coach Scott Frost. Steele explained his predictions for the Big Ten program in his annual "Fearless Forecast." “All nine sets of my power rankings call for a winning season...
LINCOLN, NE
fox9.com

Gophers football 2022: 3 sneaky games on Minnesota’s schedule

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is about a month away from starting fall camp. It’s a huge year for PJ Fleck, who enters his sixth season as Gophers’ head coach. He’s 35-23 in five seasons at Minnesota, including 21-22 in Big Ten play and 3-0 in bowl games. The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season in 2021, which featured a win over rival Wisconsin to end the regular season and a victory over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Flyers#Gopher
ccxmedia.org

Crystal’s La Michoacana Rose to Make State Fair Debut

Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair next month will have an opportunity to eat a delicious treat normally found at Crystal ice cream shop La Michoacana Rose. “It is a big deal. If you’re from Minnesota, you grew up in Minnesota, the state fair is a big deal,” said Elizabeth Raygoza, owner of La Michoacana Rose. “So it is really exciting for me and my family.”
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Music on the Green in Brooklyn Center

The beautifully manicured tees, fairways, and greens of Centerbrook Golf make the 9-hole, par 3 course a great place to play, but now it’s a great place to hear live music, too. At Music on the Green, you’ll hear the unique stomps, blues, and boogies of Lonesome Dan Kase on Saturday, July, 23, and on Saturday, August 9, come out for music from the classic ’50s through the top hits of today with Skippin Stones. On Saturday, August 27, the country blues of Chris Holm take center stage. The music goes from 6 to 7pm, and the clubhouse will be open for pizza, hot dogs, candy, beverages, and more. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/brooklyncenterrec.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ccxmedia.org

Four Days of Fun at Crystal Frolics

Come out for four days of fun and frolics in Crystal! Crystal Frolics offers lots of great activities at two great parks, as Frolics President Lynn Haney says, “At Welcome we have our annual softball tournament, which has been going on for over 60 years. The actual tournament will start on Friday night, but on Thursday night we will have younger people in softball games, hopefully we’re looking to have an all-star game. What we do have is called kids kickball. Anybody can come. Kids all ages can come and play.” Also at Welcome Park? Service groups with food, beverages and games, as Haney adds, “Cooper football boosters & football club will be selling their famous pulled pork. You can’t have a Frolics without Coach Willy’s famous pulled pork. The West Metro Fire Relief Association will be selling beer and pull tabs, and the New Hope Lions will have a Bingo tent. It’s a nice way to relax, sit and watch some softball, get something to eat, grab a beer, and go and play Bingo. What more could you ask on a nice hot Summer day?”
CRYSTAL, MN
KDHL AM 920

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
FARIBAULT, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Overturning the 2040 Plan was a terrible error

At MN350, we are committed to building a more racially just, sustainable future for Minnesotans in the face of climate change. In Minneapolis, the 2040 Plan outlines one possible path to that future by undoing the strict zoning limitations put in place in the 1960s and 70s, which banned new multifamily housing in large swaths […] The post Overturning the 2040 Plan was a terrible error appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

We asked three teachers of color in Minnesota why they’re leaving their jobs. Their answers are personal—and surprising

Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy