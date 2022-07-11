West Linn landscaping supply shop engulfed in fire Sunday night

The fire, which began just before 7 p.m. was contained, but not before it leveled the shop.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday night, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the landscaping company Tree Care Unlimited off Borland Road.

Despite the lack of hydrants in the area, firefighting crews used the onboard water supplies in their trucks to address the initial attack. Within 15 minutes, they had extinguished the fire and prevented any further spread to surrounding buildings or trees.

The building itself — one of a collection on the property — housed landscaping supplies and was a total loss. However, no one was inside of the building when the fire broke out and no firefighters were hurt in the process.

"It was a good response," TVF&R public affairs officer Stefan Myers said. "Especially considering we don't have hydrants in the area. They just got big water on it real quick. And luckily, nobody was injured."

The fire's cause has yet to be confirmed. A fire investigator spent some time at the site Sunday night conducting interviews and looking for evidence, Myers said.

As for how much longer the investigation could take?

"It really depends on the fire," Myers said. "In this case, when there is that level of destruction, sometimes that can make it more challenging for them. He's going to work through that process."

There was a large silo of de-icer near the site, he said, which gave the crew some concerns given its potential for flammability. The investigator's access was delayed slightly due to that factor.

