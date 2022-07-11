Washington nonprofits feeling the strain of inflation

What actual pragmatism looks like: >SPD is no longer responding to most Priority 3 and Priority 4 calls already, Herbold noted, “so the idea that there would be a lot of risk associated to creating an alternative response to the types of calls that aren’t getting a response at all is a little bit of a head scratcher to me.” > > > >Meanwhile, SPD continues to send officers to encampment removals and to direct traffic at sports events—roles that make them unavailable for emergency response. “Yes, we need to fund full hiring classes for SPD,” Lewis said at a council meeting in June, but there are “big opportunity costs when we’re electing to have officers doing thing people could do when we need them to be doing things only they could do.” (u/DFWalrus)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO