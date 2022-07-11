ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Is Crypto Volatility Putting the Metaverse at Risk?

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgxCP_0gbzQ1oR00
Nicholas Kirkwood collaborated with White Rabbit for Metaverse Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nicholas Kirkwood

Cryptocurrency has had a rough time lately.

The elusive digital currency used by investors, gamers, and metaverse early-adopters to purchase NFTs (non-fungible tokens), avatar skins in games like Roblox, and virtual collectible goods has seen a recent downturn from record highs. But while the metaverse’s main form of payment and conducting transactions virtually has seen a vast fluctuation in value, many companies are still moving full steam ahead on their plans to plant their stake in the virtual landscape.

Bitcoin, the flagship crypto token, made headlines when its price dropped below $20,000 last month, a value the digital currency hasn’t seen since December 2020. This is far lower than its peak in November, when bitcoin prices neared $65,000.

The same story could also be told for the popular metaverse currency ethereum, which can be used in decentralized web3 worlds like Decentraland and The Sandbox to buy digital and phygital products. Its value fell below $900 last month, its lowest level since January 2021, and it is down 66.7% so far this year from its high of nearly $5,000 in January.

While the value of both coins change by the minute, bitcoin did see a slight bump to $21,780 on Friday. It is currently at $20,507 at the time of this report. Ethereum is currently valued at 1,142.63, and has seen a decrease 3.7% over the last five days.

According to many experts, the price of both currencies has been extremely volatile over the last few months due to a broader market retreat from risky assets by spooked investors. Overall values in the crypto market saw a sharp drop in June after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as it aimed to fight soaring inflation levels.

“The downturn in crypto prices is a confluence of many factors: lack of liquidity, inflation, raising interest rates and the downturn of all financial markets more generally,” said Brian Trunzo, metaverse lead at web3 developer Polygon Studios. “Though I am not an investment professional, it’s fairly clear that while the ‘crypto crash’ makes for sensational headlines, it’s not unique to the broader assets market. With a recession looming, it would make sense for investors to seek safer returns. The positive side of this is that it has removed noise from the system and allowed for those who are building to do so with less distraction in the market.”

Holden Bale, GVP and global head of commerce at Brooklyn, N.Y.-based digital agency Huge, added that crypto historically has had its share of volatility, but is still fairly stable for a financial innovation that’s less than two decades old. “Recessionary fears tend to lead to pull-back in any market that is liquid, and unlike real estate, where there has been rampant speculation in the past, crypto is very liquid, so it’s easy for people to exit — especially retail investors — if they feel spooked,” Bale told FN. “That, combined with the emergence of more and more cryptocurrencies that are less than serious, such as dogecoin, casts a pallor over the entire crypto market in the short term.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zW72_0gbzQ1oR00
Adidas’ first NFT collection in collaboration with digital artists Bored Ape Yacht Club. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Originals

Still, despite cryptocurrency’s continued plunge in value, most brands that are activating in web3 and the metaverse are not slowing down. In fact, these days it seems as though every brand is making — or preparing to make — the leap into the realm of virtual goods.

This can most recently be seen at Salvatore Ferragamo’s new SoHo store, which opened last month and is a prime example of physical-meets-digital web3 activations. The Italian luxury brand has installed a new NFT experience at its 63 Greene Street store, where visitors enter a booth to create their own NFT from a selection of Shxpir designed backdrops.

Other recent moves into the metaverse and web3 include Nicholas Kirkwood‘s collaboration with White Rabbit for Decentraland’s first Metaverse Fashion Week earlier this year. For that event, the designer took one of his “classic styles” and evolved it with more of a cartoony feel and youthful silhouette, then cast it in five variants or colorways. The collab offered NFTs for sale on web3 marketplace OpenSea, non-NFT digital wearables and augmented reality lenses for social media.

Other major shoe players are also getting in on the action, as seen by Nike’s acquisition in November of RTFKT, a digital creator of virtual sneakers, collectibles and accessories. That same month, Adidas Originals released its first NFT collection titled “Into the Metaverse.” Owners of the NFTs received exclusive access to Adidas Originals experiences and product, including virtual wearables for blockchain-based gaming world The Sandbox and other platforms, and exclusive physical product to match.

Experts predict these launches are likely to continue despite what’s happening in the crypto market. In fact, the “crypto crash” could be good for the metaverse in the long run, said Emily Wengert, managing director and global executive creative director of experiential at Huge. “The drop in crypto prices we are currently experiencing can reduce barriers to entry. For companies that aren’t virtual or web3 natives, metaverse activity is a rounding error in their revenue. It’s not about revenue generation; it’s about exploring a new space at the intersection of community and creation, which is still very key. If anything, a downturn associated with a broader recession might turn out speculators and leave space for ‘true believers,’ artists and innovators.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXPOa_0gbzQ1oR00
A look into the world and characters in The Sandbox. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Sandbox

Jeff Hood, a well-known NFT community builder and blockchain industry leader who serves as CEO and co-founder of full-service web3 strategy company MetaCurio, also chimed in on metaverse’s future. “Most brands and companies entering into web3 are looking at this as the next evolution of the internet, not as a speculative investment,” Hood said. “So they are laying the foundation for their brands for the future of what is to come. We are at the very beginning of web3. We are really in web2.5. So brands and companies should not abandon their road maps solely based on the current market conditions around crypto.”

Polygon Studios’ Trunzo concurred: “By all metrics, interest in the metaverse only continues to rise. And this is a long-term game. Even Citi projects the ‘metaversal economy’ to be anywhere between $8 and $13 trillion by 2030. Any perceived disinterest in the metaverse’s development would be similar to the perceived disinterest in the internet in the year 2000 — those who continued to innovate became the Amazons, Facebooks and Googles of the world.”

This same thinking was reiterated by George Yang, founder of phygital web3 sneaker and fashion brand Cult&Rain. “We are really in the dial-up stage of the metaverse,” Yang told FN. “In the early 2000s, when we had the dot-com bubble burst after an extreme growth period, we are sort of at that same moment in the web3 world. Many of the players that launched last year that aren’t adding to the conversation or world in a meaningful way are going under, sort of like what happened in the early 2000s. We needed this purge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJmeS_0gbzQ1oR00
Cult&Rain’s Cultr Lounge inside the brand’s own newly developed metaverse called Cultr World. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cult&Rain

But Yang isn’t worried about the future of web3 or the metaverse, regardless of the value of cryptocurrency. In fact, he is building his own metaverse, called “Cultr World.” Yang said the photo-realistic space will serve as Cult&Rain’s own social club for consumers, where users can enter the metaverse through other platforms like The Sandbox and interact with other members and attend events in the Cultr Lounge.

Users will also be able to purchase Cult&Rain product through its new Cultr Shop, where consumers can grab NFTs from the brand’s Genesis, Drop001 (& future) collections, physical sneakers that replicate the NFTs, and digital fashion collections that will grant them a free future airdrop of a digital wearable.

“I see this as an entirely new model of e-commerce,” Yang added. “The metaverse is here to stay.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Steep Inflation and a Volatile Stock Market Aren’t Slowing Down the Luxury Footwear Market

Relentless inflation and a sharp decline in stocks aren’t slowing down demand for luxury footwear — at least not yet. Now more than ever, American consumers are shedding their casual footwear and apparel and opting for dressier models, as more people return to the office and to special occasions. In fact, retail sales tracker The NPD Group reported in June that athletic footwear sales for January through March declined 8.2% compared with the same period in 2021.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Farfetch Teams Up With Outlier Ventures to Help Luxury Fashion Startups Develop the Metaverse

Farfetch has teamed up with metaverse brand accelerator Outlier Ventures to launch a new program designed to encourage more brands to get involved in web3 development. On Wednesday, the two companies announced a new program called Dream Assembly Base Camp. According to Farfetch, the new program is designed to provide mentorship, networking, and support to luxury fashion and lifestyle startups eager to develop the future of web3 luxury commerce.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Model & Businesswoman Dies at 73 of Cardiac Arrest

Ivana Trump, former model, author and businesswoman, died on July 14 at the age of 73. Trump passed from cardiac arrest. Born in Gottwaldoc, Czechoslovakia (now Zlín, Czech Republic) on Feb. 20, 1949, Trump established herself as a student skier and graduated from Charles University in 1972. Upon immigrating to Canada, she worked as a ski instructor and furthered her career as a model, appearing in ads for Eaton’s, Auckie Sanft and Thierry Mugler — for whom she also served as a muse.
ELECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Footwear News

Serena Williams Laces Into Drawstring Dress and Nike Sneakers for Family Trip to Greece

Serena Williams brought her sporty style to Greece while on holiday. The ESPY Award-winning tennis star posed in front of an ancient temple with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia on Instagram, wearing a sleeveless black dress. Giving the asymmetric knee-length pair a modern edge was a drawstring at the thigh, creating a slit silhouette. Completing Williams’ off-duty outfit was a pendant necklace and sunglasses.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Puma Pairs Style With Performance for the TRC Blaze Court + More

Click here to read the full article. July 14, 2022: Puma is bringing street style to the basketball court with the TRC Blaze Court, a court-ready shoe inspired by the classic, stylish Blaze of Glory silhouette. Also, the look features Trinomic outsoles, which Puma said is its most advanced cushioning technology since 1990, to provide both stability and style. Aside from the classic Trinomic outsole, Puma added ProFoam+ midsoles to the shoe for optimal cushioning. The Puma TRC Blaze Court will retail for $115 and arrives July 14 via Puma.com, the Puma NYC store, Hibbet stores and other select retailers. July 14,...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Cryptocurrency#Digital Asset#Web3 Investment#Decentraland#Sandbox
Footwear News

Walmart to Purchase 4,500 Electric Vans to Help Support E-Commerce Delivery

Walmart just made a major investment in its last-mile delivery capabilities. The bog-box retailer signed a deal with Canoo to purchase 4,500 electric delivery vehicles with the potential to expand to 10,000. These electric vans, called the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle, will sustainably support Walmart’s last-mile delivery efforts for its online orders and help it achieve zero-emissions by 2040. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Why Shoe Retailers Can Win Over Value-Hungry Shoppers This Back-to-School Season

Click here to read the full article. Shoe prices are rising at the fastest rate in decades. But that’s not deterring 35-year-old sneaker-lover Michael Kilbourn from buying cool kicks. Instead, the law student and father of two sons, aged 10 and 7 — whom he co-parents with their mother — has opted to sacrifice certain elements of choice within different sneakers, like colorways, to go for the cheaper option to save money. This move is especially cost efficient when it comes to buying for his kids, who outgrow and wear out their shoes more often than he does. But swearing off...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Footwear News

Hey Dude Rolls Out New Logo and Brand Identity As It Pushes to Become a $1 Billion Brand Under Crocs

Hey Dude is rolling out a new marketing and brand identity campaign, its first major branding push since it was acquired by Crocs in February at a deal valued at $2.5 billion. Today, the comfort-casual footwear brand launches a new identity centered around the message “Good to Go-To,” which aims to solidify the brand as the first choice for positive, colorful, supportive and light footwear. As part of the campaign, Hey Dude will roll out the new creative campaign, complete with messaging, a fresh color palette and a revamped logo across social channels and the brand’s website. At this time, there are currently no plans to roll out any new products.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Decreasing Apparel Prices Are Helping to ‘Drive Down’ Online Retail Inflation, According to Adobe

Click here to read the full article. Price increases for goods sold online continued to slow in June, according to new data from Adobe released on Tuesday. In June 2022, online prices increased 0.3% year-over-year, down 1% from May, according to this month’s Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI). While this marks the 25th straight month of inflation online, June is the third month where online price increases have slowed. More specifically, seven out of the 18 categories tracked by the DPI saw month-over-month price decreases in June. Prices for electronics and apparel — major categories that made up 33% of the e-commerce spend...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Crocs Wins Legal Victory in Years-Long Patent Battle With USA Dawgs

Click here to read the full article. Crocs just secured a legal win years in the making. The clog maker on Wednesday announced that it had secured a judgment of infringement against USA Dawgs and Double Diamond Distribution after both companies sold Crocs imitations. Crocs won $6 million and $55,000 in damages. The news comes as a result of a years-long battle between the two shoe companies. Crocs sued USA Dawgs’ Canadian affiliate Double Diamond in 2006 for patent infringement on its clog designs. Crocs amended that complaint in 2012 and added USA Dawgs as a defendant. “We are fiercely protective of the Crocs...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Amazon Prime Day Has Some Really Great New Balance Shoe Deals This Year

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is here at last and it’s coming through with some amazing shoe deals worth clocking, like some of the best New Balance styles. New Balance is known for its comfortable, functional sneaker range and the Prime Day deals cover just about all of said range. You’ve got your thick New Balance dad shoes marked down, as well as some lightweight New Balance runners and sneakers great for speed training and walking. For a no-fail sneaker option for just about any need, check out the best Amazon Prime Day New Balance...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in

Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

138K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy