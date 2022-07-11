Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. For boaters on or near the St Johns River or Intracoastal waterway, move to a safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Johns and southeastern Duval Counties through 845 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fruit Cove, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fruit Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach, World Golf Village, Sawgrass, Nocatee, Durbin, Picolata, Switzerland, Palm Valley and South Ponte Vedra. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO