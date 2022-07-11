ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. For boaters on or near the St Johns River or Intracoastal waterway, move to a safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Johns and southeastern Duval Counties through 845 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fruit Cove, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fruit Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach, World Golf Village, Sawgrass, Nocatee, Durbin, Picolata, Switzerland, Palm Valley and South Ponte Vedra. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Person dead after crash in Oakleaf Plantation

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person was found dead after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond Wednesday night in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was on State Road 23 near the Plantation Oaks Drive overpass. FHP said there were no roadblocks, but that drivers should use caution in the area.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

First tenants for SilverLeaf Commons in St. Johns County

Foxtail Coffee, Anytime Fitness, Allstate, QT Nails and Tersak’s Martial Arts are the first tenants to sign at SilverLeaf Commons, under construction in northern St. Johns County. The Hutson Companies is developing the $18 million project and will move its headquarters onto the top floor of one of the...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
County
Saint Johns County, FL
nomadlawyer.org

St. Augustine: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In St. Augustine, Florida

Known as the oldest continuously occupied European settlement, St. Augustine is a must-visit destination for history lovers. This city is also renowned for its 42-mile-long sandy beaches. Here, you can enjoy the natural beauty of the area and explore its fascinating history. But be prepared to be surrounded by some creepy ghosts as well, so you may want to plan your vacation accordingly. There are many things to do and see in St. Augustine, from sightseeing to shopping.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Five Florida sheriffs pay homage to Clay High School

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Five Florida sheriffs gathered on Wednesday to reflect on their time at Clay High School. Sheriffs Jennings Murrhee, Scott Lancaster, Rick Beseler, Wayne Ivey and Michelle Cook celebrated the rarity of graduating from the same high school at different times. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Augustine
fox17.com

Skinny dippers break record in Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — A world record was broken as 769 people plunged into the ocean at Blind Creek Beach on Sunday, wearing nothing but a smile. The Treasure Coast Naturists aimed to beat its original record of 431 skinny dippers—a record which it set last year.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Mph
franklincounty.news

FWC OKs plan to address vessels before they're derelict

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has addressed the challenge of removing derelict vessels from Florida waters, which can involve a costly process of locating the owners of these boats and securing permission to haul them out of the water. The FWC, meeting in Jacksonville this week, approved the final...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
totallystaugustine.com

July 16: St. Augustine Country Music & Craft Beer Festival

The St. Augustine Country Music & Craft Beer festival will feature live music and more than 100 craft beer brands, fine wines, and spirits. The festival will take place from 11 am to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Francis Field, 25 West Castillo Drive, in downtown St. Augustine, next to the parking garage. The event will feature live music, 75 vendors, a kids zone, food from local food trucks and more. said Mario Pi, President of Festival and Event Inc. the event organizer. “Our goal is to have a lot of fun, offer an extensive variety of beer along with great food.” Pi went on to say. There is nothing like it in Northeast Florida. Get a 20% discount on tickets with code totally5819 on eventbrite below!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo’s opens 30th location

Florida-based Huey Magoo's opened its 30th location Wednesday in St. Augustine, Florida. The 2,555-square-foot, free-standing restaurant features a drive-thru and is the first of three opening in St. John's County under the direction of Huey Magoo's franchisees Josh and Sarah Miller, Michael Benedict and Bobby Zitzka, who are industry veterans with numerous concepts.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy