ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Big Brother’ Casting Producer, Former Houseguests Demand Change Amid Taylor Hale Bullying

By Emily Longeretta
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qh1M6_0gbzPfsL00

Since the Season 24 premiere of “Big Brother,” both fans and former contestants on the CBS reality show have come forward, speaking out against the treatment of Taylor Hale by other houseguests.

Many members of Season 23’s “The Cookout” alliance — the first all-Black alliance to make it to the final six — took to Twitter to share their disgust over the multiple comments made behind Hale’s back by Paloma Aguilar and other houseguests. Hale has been referred to as “aggressive,” and some have assumed she will have a temper tantrum if she doesn’t get her away. On the show’s live feeds, Hale was shown crying alone in a room, and some cast members have stated that they didn’t like her from the moment they saw her.

In one conversation captured on a live feed, Head of Household Daniel Durston and Aguilar discussed the nominations, as he worried that having “two Black people on the block at the end of my week” would look bad for him. “We need to put that aside, and America needs to put that aside,” Aguilar responded. When Durston reminded her that not everyone watches the live feeds so they wouldn’t see what’s happening, she said, “It can be explained afterwards. We need to play this game.”

Season 23 winner Xavier Prather shared a lengthy statement via Twitter following the premiere, noting that this treatment is why the famous alliance was created in the first place.

“Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society,” he wrote. “I acknowledge my shortcomings during my time on Big Brother and can’t help but feel partially responsible for some of the reprehensible behavior I see being exhibited by current houseguests who consider me one of their ‘favorites.’ For that, I’d like to apologize for being an accessory to any ongoing issues. I’ve tried to learn from my conduct and educate myself so that I can stand beside those who need my support, as I attempt to do for Taylor now. In the future, I hope it doesn’t take a ‘Cookout’ for any Black houseguests (or any POC houseguest) to finally escape the feeling of being ostracized within the Big Brother House for simply existing. Change is a MUST!”

Cookout member Azäh Awasum also joined the conversation. “I see questions on my timeline showing some confusion over what Taylor is experiencing. Giving the definition of colorism for context. Colorism:prejudice or discrimination against individuals with a dark skin tone, typically among people of the same ethnic or racial group,” she wrote. “I made a cognizant effort to ‘dial back’ in the house for these exact reason. Dark skinned women always have this in the back of our heads. CBS teaches about racial microagressions but a section on colorism would be beneficial. Taylor’s light will shine outside this house.”

One casting producer for the show, who chooses to remain anonymous, also shared their shock at Hale’s treatment, calling the situation “really disappointing.”

They also confirmed that 50% of the casting team is members of the BIPOC community, who do everything possible to make sure the cast feels safe.

This season, the 16-person cast includes 10 members of the BIPOC community. Variety confirms that production has had conversations with the houseguests about microaggressions and that everyone went through the sensitivity training at the beginning of the year.

Comments / 22

aitak C
3d ago

They should cancel survivor and big brother all together!!!! Unfortunately is becoming a platform for some to express their feelings of rejection in the world from others . It’s a GAME PEOPLE!!!! The winner is the one who knows how to play it, NOTHING TO DO WITH COLOR OR SEXUAL ORIENTATION. Really sick and tired of the contestants who are given a chance,to start their complain/campaigns from day one. The cookout were evil, the way they did it was wrong. On Survivor,Jeff can’t call them guys and girls now they are it🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 Enough!!

Reply(1)
29
Sharon Hamblin
3d ago

Bullying on this show happens every season. Nothing new. Comments and deal and backstabbing is the whole show. Why is she special.

Reply(1)
19
Judi Mahaffey
3d ago

I liked Taylor from the beginning. I was irritated at the way the other girls were talking about her. Had nothing to do with color, however if race is now coming into it, things should be shut down immediately. In this climate, we do NOT need 3 months of watching racists. Just my opinion.

Reply(3)
14
Related
Variety

Tom Brady Clears Up Donald Trump Rumors: The Press ‘Mischaracterized’ Our Relationship

Tom Brady and Donald Trump have not spoken in “a lot of years,” the NFL legend told Variety as part of his cover story. The two’s friendship became the subject of intense media scrutiny after a 2015 photograph went viral for showing a “Make America Great Again” hat in Brady’s football locker. Prior to the photo, Brady and Trump golfed together on several occasions.
POTUS
Variety

Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’

Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Cinemablend

Why A Big Brother Season 24 Houseguest Is Being Accused Of Cheating

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, July 11. Read at your own risk!. The first week of Big Brother Season 24 isn’t even over, and there’s already some major drama following the recent veto competition. Fans and even some former players watching the live feeds with their Paramount+ subscriptions are up in arms after it appears that a Houseguest is cheating and attempting to bend the rules in a way that gives them an advantage.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Houseguest#Black People#Big Brother#Celebrity#Cbs
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Gender Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Baby No. 2 Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are apparently going to be proud parents of a baby boy. Multiple sources have confirmed that the on-and-off couple is expecting a son via surrogate, news that was revealed months after the NBA pro's paternity scandal made headlines and resulted in the coparents of daughter True, 4, breaking up once again.
NBA
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy