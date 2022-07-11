ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pennsylvania law targets illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

By George Stockburger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law targeting illegal ATVs and dirtbikes on public roads. The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue in Philadelphia with instances...

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police can now confiscate ATVs and dirt bikes operated illegally on public roads in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current law. This has been a growing issue in Philadelphia. “This bill’s swift passage and enactment into law recognizes the growing danger illegal dirt bike and ATV usage is presenting on our roadways,” state Sen. Pat Browne, who authored the bill, said. “We have seen countless incidences of the property being destroyed, injuries to pedestrians and the tragic loss of life of innocent bystanders due to these reckless actions. I want to thank my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Governor for their support to give law enforcement the tools necessary to keep these vehicles off the streets.” The bill also says ATVs and dirt bikes cannot be operated on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on shoulders, or on berms.
