One hurt in asphalt emulsion spill

By Isabel Schonemann
 3 days ago

Springfield, VT — A Pike Industries worker was injured at the scene of an asphalt emulsion spill near the intersection of Route 11 and Bellows Road.

An estimated 1,500 gallons of asphalt emulsion was released through a broken hose and the situation quickly escalated to a potential environmental hazard.

“Shortly after our arrival, the issue had occurred where the material that had come out of the piece of equipment was just about all out,” said Paul Stagner, Springfield Deputy Fire Chief.

The truck belonged to Pike Industries, which was repaving Route 11. The emulsion was released onto the road and roadside and traveled into a small brook. The operator of the equipment was the only reported injury.

“At present, the release has been stopped and we are undertaking removal of what impacted materials are on the roadway and the side of the roadway,” said James Donaldson of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Spill Program. “It’s not floating on water which is making the recovery a little bit more difficult, but it’s also aiding in that it’s not migrating rapidly downstream.”

Because the substance is thick, it cannot be suctioned out of the water easily. Donaldson estimates that about 50 to 100 feet of brook was impacted and that around 10 gallons of emulsion made it into the water.

“Obviously what’s in water is going to take a little bit more of an effort to remove, 100 percent. And at this point in time, given that it’s been several hours, the products been in the water, you can’t rule out any impacts further downstream.”

The contracting company has reportedly been cooperative and helpful in aiding with the clean-up. “They got the equipment we needed, the material, ANR and the state hazmat team, were right on the phone right away with us, they were both responsive.”

The EPA and the National Emergency Response Team have also been contacted. Quick work from the contractor, the state hazmat team, and local first responders prevented a worse environmental outcome.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

