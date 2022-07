(Lewisburg, OH)--At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-70 in Preble County overnight, and it appears that a cow on the loose was the cause. Dispatchers had received a call about a cow on the interstate before the crash occurred at just before midnight Tuesday night in the westbound lanes near Lewisburg. A semi struck the cow and was then hit from behind by another vehicle. The shutdown of westbound 70 lasted well into Wednesday morning. There’s no word on the condition of the injured person.

1 DAY AGO