Virginia Beach, VA

Coast Guard aids in water rescue on Shore Dr in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard aided in a water rescue in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach police, officers responded to the beach in the 3400 block of Shore Drive around 3:10 p.m. Monday regarding a call for a drowning.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed a person who suffered a medical emergency while in the water.

Members of the U. S. Coast Guard happened to be in the area and helped remove the person out of the water. The patient was provided aid and sent to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition has not yet been released.

No further information has been released.

