Two residents escaped uninjured after smelling smoke coming from an attached garage during a fire that destroyed a house in the Town of Dunn on Wednesday afternoon. According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies and Deer-Grove EMS, along with McFarland, Stoughton, Fitchburg and Monona Fire Departments, responded to a house fire at 2305 Dyreson Road at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. The house and two vehicles in the garage are considered a complete loss.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO