Fusun O. Talbot, 69, of Roswell, GA passed away on May 3 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Fusun was born July 9, 1952, in Ankara, Turkey. She spent part of her childhood years in England and then France where her father, a Colonel in the Turkish military, was stationed as part of the NATO alliance. She attended school in her younger years in England and France. After her father's tenure in Europe, her family returned to Turkey where she continued her education, ending with a degree in journalism from Ankara College. She was fluent in the Turkish, French and English languages and had an understanding of Italian.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO