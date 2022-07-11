ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Lawmakers hold hearing on veterans facing food insecurity

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3xy2_0gbzNWNk00
Lawmakers hold hearing on veterans facing food insecurity Lawmakers hold hearing on veterans facing food insecurity

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of a House subcommittee heard testimony Monday about how tens of thousands of U.S. veterans face food insecurity once returning to civilian life and about efforts to combat the problem.

Veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan are almost twice as likely to not have enough access to food compared to the general population, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“They find themselves facing choices between going hungry or being able to afford the gas to drive to one of the food locations available or affording food while maneuvering through a challenging job market,” said Anthony Stewart, CEO of US4Warriors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free FOX23 News app for alerts as news breaks]

Testimony pointed out that as military medicine improves, more veterans can survive their combat wounds.

But that also means younger vets are living with more work-limiting injuries once they return to civilian life, which can limit their income and access to food.

“Between 2005 and 2019, veterans were predicted to be 7.4 percent more likely to live in a food-insecure household than non-veterans,” said Matthew Rabbitt, a research economist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “When an individual’s access to healthy nutritious food is compromised, they are greater risk for adverse physical and mental health outcomes.”

The VA told lawmakers that veterans are now screened for food insecurity during primary care visits.

If they are flagged as not having enough access to food, that veteran is referred to a social worker and a dietitian.

  • TPS Superintendent Gist reacts to audit, calls Stitt “the most corrupt governor in 47 years”

According to the VA, the department has done more than 10 million of these screenings since 2017.

“We are currently working to capture information on veterans who screen positive for food insecurity, looking at data points like age, diagnosis, years of service, location,” said Dr. Christine Going, National Food Security Program Coordinator for the VA. “The new office is focused on screening and intervening with plans to roll out pilots that look at the value of each screening as a tool to reach more veterans.”

Testimony also said that female vets are more likely to face food insecurity than male vets, and that veterans in rural areas are at higher risk of food insecurity than those living in cities.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

One million Marines and family members who were stationed at Camp Lejeune seek justice after contaminated water caused cancer, birth defects and other health issues

Around one million U.S. Marines and family of service members were poisoned by contaminated water while stationed at the Camp LeJeune military base - and now they are seeking justice. Water at the Marine Corps camp in Jacksonville, North Carolina, was found to have been contaminated with benzene, trichloroethylene and...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SFGate

Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer's remains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Veteran#Insecure#House
GOBankingRates

Here Is the Minimum Wage in Every State

The minimum wage is a legally set minimum amount that employers must pay their employees to be within the law. While most states have their own state minimum wage, in states that have not set one, they must accord with the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. See...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Voice of America

US Military Bases Honoring Confederate Figures Slated to Get New Names

As a young Black officer, Troy Mosley arrived at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1995 where he eventually took command of a 300-person company at the age of 31. The irony of leading hundreds of troops at a world premier military base named in honor of a Confederate officer who fought to defend slavery was not lost on him.
FORT LEE, VA
24/7 Wall St.

The Year the Most Americans Have Died in War Since 1980

During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt described the United States as the “Arsenal of Democracy,” and more than 70 years later, it remains one. The U.S. is the undisputed military power in the world in terms of numbers and technology, according to an index created by The Global Firepower. (These are the countries spending […]
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden's Labor Department threatens to spread California's war on the self-employed

As life in the United States gets more expensive, more than a quarter of the public is considering taking on a side gig to make ends meet. President Joe Biden's Department of Labor is trying to make it difficult for self-employed entrepreneurs to work legally as independent contractors. For the second time in a little over a year, the Labor Department announced that it plans to withdraw the Trump-era rule that provides a clear and simple definition of who can legally qualify to be an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

A California Law Regulating Ride-Share Apps Leaves Truckers in Limbo

A California law intended to help gig workers is now leaving truckers in the lurch. In 2019, the Golden State passed A.B. 5, which went into effect the following year. The bill significantly narrowed the circumstances under which a business could refer to someone as an "independent contractor," codifying a three-part "ABC test" established under the California Supreme Court 2018 decision Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles County. As Reason's Billy Binion summarized it at the time, "To prove that their workers are contractors and not employees, companies must show that those workers control their workload, perform work that falls outside of the business's normal scope, and are 'customarily engaged' in the occupation or business." Unless a company can demonstrate those three factors, it must classify those workers as employees, entitled to any rights and privileges thereof.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thetrace.org

The Restrictions That a Majority of Gun Owners Support — and Oppose

A majority of gun owners favor several gun reforms — but not a ban on assault weapons. That’s from a new NPR/Ipsos survey finding support for universal background checks (84 percent), raising the minimum age to buy an AR-15-style rifle from 18 to 21 (72 percent), raising the minimum to age buy any gun from 18 to 21 (67 percent), and red flag laws (65 percent). There was a predictable split between Democratic and Republican gun owners, but a majority of the latter nonetheless supported the policies. At the same time, just 42 percent of gun owners — fueled by 25 percent support among Republicans — supported a ban on assault-style weapons. “This NPR/Ipsos survey of American gun owners shows that the majority of gun owners are supportive of moderate gun control measures like background checks or increased age requirements, but harbor deep distrust of government suggesting the barriers that exist to more actions on guns,” said Ipsos senior vice president Chris Jackson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CNN

US troops in Germany banned from alcohol after scooter incidents

A US Army brigade in Germany has been confined to its base during evenings and temporarily banned from consuming alcohol, a spokesman for the Army said Thursday, after five troops were charged with driving scooters under the influence in Nuremberg over the July 4 holiday weekend.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

TikToker joins the Army for a day

You might know @VicBlends from his TikTok or YouTube channels, where he gives haircuts to people on the street and uses it as an opportunity to share their stories. But he recently traded in his clippers for a day in the U.S. Army. The influencer, whose real name is Victor...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy