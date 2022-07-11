ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Community Foundation earns Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Seal of Transparency

By Bryan Bridge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 11, 2022 – The CFMC (Community Foundation of Macon County) has earned the Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar,...

nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Community Foundation announces winners of 2022 Do Something Great Awards

July 12, 2022 – Seven area residents, two organizations and one family have been named recipients of the 2022 Do Something Great awards. This annual awards program honors amazing individuals and organizations who have made a significant positive impact on Macon County through giving of their time, talent and/or treasure. The Community Foundation of Macon County (CFMC) has sponsored this program for the past 18 years. This year, awardees were honored in seven different categories.
MACON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Environmental Management to Continue Collecting Unwanted Electronics

July 13, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be collecting unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. The next collection event will be Saturday, July 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
MACON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

IDOC to host job recruitment event in Decatur

July 13, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is hosting a job recruiting and informational session for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities. Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend the workshop on July 14, 2022 at the Illinois Worknet Center from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Illinois Worknet Center is located at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur, Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

HSHS appoints new Chief Medical Officer

July 12, 2022 – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital announced the appointment of Vinil Bhuma as the hospital’s new chief medical officer. “We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital President and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”
DECATUR, IL
The Inc Spot hosts ceremony to dedicate Sheriff Roger Walker mural

July 12, 2022- Decatur residents gathered at the Inc. Spot to celebrate the life and legacy of former Macon County Sheriff Roger Walker, with an unveiling of a mural of the first African American sheriff elected in the state of Illinois. Sheriff Walker was elected as Macon County Sheriff in...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: DPS61 releases FAQ regarding potential Lincoln Park project

July 13, 2022 – The Decatur Public School Board released an FAQ to respond to questions and concerns regarding a potential plan to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. See the FAQ’s from the School Board below as well as a podcast with DPS61 Board members, Dan Oakes and Regan Lewis:
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur PD led state among DUI arrests in 2021

July 14, 2022 – The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of its Annual Illinois DUI Arrest Survey for 2021 and it shows Decatur Police led the state in DUI arrests for the second year in a row. AAIM conducted this survey, which is funded by a...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

First Gig Rock N Roll Camp kicks off 8th year next week

July 14, 2022 – First Gig Rock N Roll Camp for Kids is returning to Millikin for its 8th year of operation. First Gig is a day-camp for kids aged 10-17 that offers a real “rock n roll experience”. During the week-long camp, kids are taught the fundamentals of Vocals, Guitar, Bass, Drums, Recording, Marketing, and Performance. They are placed into bands, where they learn how to work together and operate as a fully functioning band. The camp concludes with a Final Performance where the bands will play their sets to the general public, followed by a meet & greet session with autograph signing. Throughout the week, campers will have the benefit of working with local musicians with years of recording and touring experience.
DECATUR, IL

