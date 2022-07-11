Community Foundation earns Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Seal of Transparency

July 14, 2022 – First Gig Rock N Roll Camp for Kids is returning to Millikin for its 8th year of operation. First Gig is a day-camp for kids aged 10-17 that offers a real “rock n roll experience”. During the week-long camp, kids are taught the fundamentals of Vocals, Guitar, Bass, Drums, Recording, Marketing, and Performance. They are placed into bands, where they learn how to work together and operate as a fully functioning band. The camp concludes with a Final Performance where the bands will play their sets to the general public, followed by a meet & greet session with autograph signing. Throughout the week, campers will have the benefit of working with local musicians with years of recording and touring experience.

