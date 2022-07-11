Packers DL Jarran Reed could be an impactful free-agent pickup

Jarran Reed Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers are going all in on their defensive line this season.

Two-time Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman Kenny Clark is the anchor. Veteran lineman Dean Lowry is coming off a career-high season in sacks with five. They drafted Georgia national-champion defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt in the first round of April's NFL draft, who might be the most talented defensive tackle among all rookies. The team also added free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed on a one-year deal. He might just be the missing piece for Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry.

The defensive tackle position is one of the most physical positions in the NFL. Reed has played 15+ games in five of his six NFL seasons, which is incredible. He has started in 80 of his 89 career games. It is a surprise that the soon-to-be seven-year veteran has not been voted to the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, especially in 2018. During that season, in Seattle, Reed put up 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and added in 24 QB hits. The former Alabama start has recorded 70 QB hits in six seasons. He has been a very solid disruptor and run-stuffer in his time in the league.

Reed is going to be, at worst, one of the best rotational pieces among defensive tackles in the league. At best, he and Kenny Clark are going to form one of the elite defensive interior tandems. Green Bay signed the former Kansas City Chief to a one-year deal worth roughly $4.5M. If Reed has a successful season in regards to disrupting offensive schemes and blowing up big plays, this will be considered an absolute steal. Reed makes the Green Bay defensive line one of the deeper units in the NFC and a key piece for a Super Bowl-hopeful defense.