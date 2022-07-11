ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Three families displaced after fire tears through Sapulpa property

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
SAPULPA, Okla. — A house fire in Sapulpa displaced three families Monday morning.

The property owner, Jerry Taylor, said he owns the lot and housed low-income families. He said the agreement was to keep the yard clean and pay utilities. Over the weekend, his son-in-law informed the families because the yard isn’t being kept up and clear of junk, they were being evicted.

Taylor said now the home is gone. He and the Sapulpa Battalion Chief, Brad Shields, said crews were out to Taylor’s property on Friday fighting another fire after he evicted another family.

Taylor had four homes on his property he rented out. Now there’s none.

Taylor said he planned to one day give the homes to his grandkids.

He said he’s heartbroken about his homes and for the families.

“It’s kind of like you got to go cry somewhere. I feel like crying. I’m going to do okay. I hope these girls do okay,” he said.

Shields said because the home is within the county, they can’t do a full investigation because it’s not within city limits. So at the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown.

