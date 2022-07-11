Natchitoches Parish issues burn ban

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall has confirmed that he is running for re-election for this November’s race. “I enjoy this job. I enjoy the work that we have to do, and I enjoy the people that decided to work with me, that came on board, and I just enjoy working with the citizens,” Mayor Hall said. “We feel like this team has done a superb job under the circumstances that we had to work with in the past four years, and we will hold those accomplishments up to anybody.”

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO