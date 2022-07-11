ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Natchitoches Parish issues burn ban

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES, La. -- A burn ban is now in effect for Natchitoches Parish....

Lane Closure: LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish

Control Sections 115-01 & 115-02 The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, (DOTD), advises the public that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, construction will begin on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish. This work will begin after the intersection of LA 485 and Mallard Hill Road at log mile 3.212 and proceed northeast for 1.297 miles to near the intersection of LA 485 and Gooche Bayou Road at log mile 2.822 in Allen.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Meet The Sheriff- Stuart Wright, Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Natchitoches to meet with Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Wright first took office in July 2020. He has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement that helped to prepare him for the job as sheriff. Within that 40 years of experience Wright has over 35 years of experience as a lawyer.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Louisiana Government
Archaeological worker collapses, dies in Kisatchie National Forest

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies have learned additional information about the archaeological worker who died Monday afternoon as a result of a sudden medical event in Kisatchie Forest. Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, 24, formerly lived in Missoula, Mont., but had moved to Longview, Texas, with her parents to advance...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Drag queen tweet stirs controversy for Louisiana Department of Health

A screenshot of a June 24 Louisiana Department of Health tweet depicting a local drag queens at a family-friendly health awareness event in Alexandria during LGBTQ Pride Month drew backlash from conservative crowds. The Louisiana Department of Health faces backlash over a social media post that depicted a local drag...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Suspicious vehicle call leads to weekend rescue of lost Provencal man suffering from heat exhaustion

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The possible heat-related death of an archaeological worker Monday in the Kisatchie National Forest isn't the only call Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies have made in recent days attributed to scorching temperatures. Saturday, deputies rescued a Provencal man who suffered from heat exhaustion while searching for arrowheads near...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
#911 Department
Cane River and Natchitoches to receive National Park Service Community Assistance Grant to develop an outdoor recreation plan

The National Park Service (NPS) Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA) announced the selection of nine new communities and partners across the South Atlantic-Gulf Region to receive expert NPS consultation to help spur local recreation, conservation, and economic development opportunities. The recipients — located in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Vernon Parish School Board Will Advertise for Seven Positions

Vernon Parish School Board met yesterday morning, Board member Shad Stewart was absent. The Board adopted millage rates for the 2022 tax year. The Board will advertise for:. Promotional Assistant Principal position at West Leesville Elementary. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Leesville High School. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Parkway...
VERNON PARISH, LA
City Council receives update on demolition of Hopeville Apartments

Vincent Cofield, executive director of the Henry O. Flipper Foundation (now known as the Community Housing Development Organization. after reorganizing in 2017), spoke to the Natchitoches City Council at its July 11 meeting about affordable housing development and housing counseling. The foundation was created in 1989 to honor Lt. Henry O. Flipper, the first African American to graduate from Westpoint Military Academy and the first African American to become a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. The mission of CHDO is to deliver affordable housing to people in communities with low and moderate income.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
SH7 West Near CR 1210 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

July 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 7 West, just west of County Road 1210, that occurred on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 3am, a grey 2000 Ford Expedition SUV was traveling...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 30th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lee Street near Dallas Street for a traffic violation. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Delvin Raynard Gipson, 45 of Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Archeology worker dies of apparent heat stroke during first day on the job

Word is coming out of Louisiana that an archeologist from Longview, Texas died of an apparent heat stroke during her first day on the job. KALB News in Alexandria is reporting that 24-year-old Kaylen Eileen Gehrke was with her colleagues on a project in the Kisatchie National Forest in Natchitoches Parish when, at about 2:00 Monday afternoon, she suddenly fell ill with symptoms of heat exhaustion.
LONGVIEW, TX
SWEPCO working to restore power from Wednesday night's storms

SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms Wednesday evening across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, SWEPCO was reporting just over 5,100 customers without power in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Gordon McKernan introduces Backpack Giveaway Event

ALEXANDRIA, La. /EINPresswire.com/ — Louisiana personal injury lawyer Gordon McKernan will give away over 1,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies to students across the state of Louisiana. The law firm is thrilled to launch the Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway, its newest community-based event. The event will provide students...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Jeff Hall seeking re-election as Alexandria’s mayor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall has confirmed that he is running for re-election for this November’s race. “I enjoy this job. I enjoy the work that we have to do, and I enjoy the people that decided to work with me, that came on board, and I just enjoy working with the citizens,” Mayor Hall said. “We feel like this team has done a superb job under the circumstances that we had to work with in the past four years, and we will hold those accomplishments up to anybody.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Jacques Roy & Harry Hayes announce Alexandria mayoral run

While most sports are out for the summer, a group of athletes of all ages are still competing locally in one of the most heart-pounding sports in the country. Alena Noakes has new developments from England Airpark, where an interim executive director has stepped in, taking the place of Executive Director Sandra McQuain, who served in the position since 2018.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Seven Indicted on Narcotics and Firearm Charges From Sabine Parish

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports that seven Sabine Parish subjects were indicted for Federal narcotic and firearm charges in United States District Court, Western District of Louisiana in Shreveport on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. These indictments are the result arrests made in August and September that resulted in the...
SABINE PARISH, LA

Community Policy