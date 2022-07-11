ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets ace Jacob deGrom scheduled to make Triple-A rehab start on Thursday

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets injured pitcher Jacob deGrom looks out of the dugout during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday would be deGrom's third minor league rehab outing and he is expected to go for approximately 50 pitches. The two-time NL Cy Young award winner hurled 4 2/3 scoreless innings, collecting 11 strikeouts in a pair of starts for Single-A St. Lucie.

DeGrom hasn't pitched for New York since July 2021, before he was shut down for the year due to an elbow injury. His injury issues this year began when he was scratched from a spring training start in early April due to a bothersome shoulder.

The 34-year-old deGrom has been on the injured list for three months.

