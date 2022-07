Police responded on Monday morning to reports of a man that appeared to be 'sleeping' on the steps outside of an apartment building on Oak Street in Waterville, Maine. According to WABI TV 5, when police arrived on scene to do a welfare check on the man, it was immediately discovered that he was deceased. Currently, there is no word on how long the subject had been deceased or what the cause may have been. He was found dead at about 6 AM on Monday.

