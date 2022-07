The World of Warcraft community has been stuck between a rock and hard place in recent years. After two disappointing expansions (with Shadowlands in particular in the running for worst WoW expansion of all time), frequent content droughts, and a year's worth of disturbing headlines in regards to developer Blizzard's alleged "frat boy" workplace culture, it's no surprise that many longtime WoW players have moved on to greener MMO pastures. Though positive changes have been made in the past year both in regards to how Blizzard operates as a company and how Blizzard is approaching the future of WoW, for many fans, the changes were too little, too late.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO