American Civic Association building upgrades

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is helping a local non-profit upgrade its infrastructure.

The American Civic Association will receive one-hundred-fifty thousand dollars from the city to replace the building’s air handling unit, which dates back to the 60’s.



The new unit will improve the building’s energy efficiency and include a modern air sanitation system, which can reduce the transmission of airborne contaminants.

The funding for the HVAC project comes from the C.A.R.E.S act and from the Community Development Block Grant program.



Mayor Jared Kraham says this funding will ensure that the ACA can keep its doors open, and continue to serve our community for many years to come.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.