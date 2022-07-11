ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

American Civic Association building upgrades

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is helping a local non-profit upgrade its infrastructure.

The American Civic Association will receive one-hundred-fifty thousand dollars from the city to replace the building’s air handling unit, which dates back to the 60’s.


The new unit will improve the building’s energy efficiency and include a modern air sanitation system, which can reduce the transmission of airborne contaminants.

The funding for the HVAC project comes from the C.A.R.E.S act and from the Community Development Block Grant program.


Mayor Jared Kraham says this funding will ensure that the ACA can keep its doors open, and continue to serve our community for many years to come.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Historic home in Elmira is open for tours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The John W. Jones Museum officially opened to the public yesterday. The historic landmark is named after John W. Jones, a prominent figure in Elmira. Jones escaped slavery in the early 1800s and would go on to help freeing hundreds of other slaves through the Underground Railroad. Talima Aaron, Board of […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Government
News Channel 34

Conklin Fair

The Conklin Fair will celebrate its 51st anniversary this weekend. The fair begins tonight with a variety of food, festivities, and fun.
CONKLIN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Energy Efficiency#Urban Construction#Hvac#Aca#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

Johnson City Carousel Day is coming up

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Carousel Day will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at CFJ Park in Johnson City. The event, centered around the CFJ carousel, is free to attend and includes a variety of entertainers, food and craft vendors, and representatives from multiple community organizations and agencies.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Sign up for a Binghamton walk/run event to help local charities

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Sign up today for the 545 fundraiser walk/run event that will take place on Saturday, July 30th. The event is a fundraiser for 5 local charities: Mom’s House, A Room to Heal, Habitat for Humanity Broome County, Marcy House, and Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton. Donations in addition to the registration fee are encouraged.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

New York State American Legion establishes $1.5 million fund

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State American Legion has established a $1.5 million fund to address veteran suicide and homelessness. They will be unveiling the the new fund on Friday, July 15th, during the American Legion’s state convention which is being held at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy