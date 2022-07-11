COLLEGE: OC softball and men’s golf earn academic awards

The Odessa College softball and men’s golf teams were named 2021-22 Academic Teams of the Year for their respective sports by the NJCAA, the college said in a press release Monday.

The Odessa College softball team posted a 3.80 team GPA while the men’s golf had a 3.61 GPA.

Odessa College was one of seven schools to have multiple sports earn Academic Team of the Year awards.

Academic team honors were given to teams that earned a 3.0 team GPA or better.

Individually, Odessa College had 76 student-athletes named to the All-Academic teams.

Student-athletes are named to the All-Academic teams by achieving a 3.60 GPA or higher.