Tulsa County, OK

ODOT prepares to close section of Highway 75 in Tulsa County for repairs

By Dominique O'Neill, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Some Green Country commuters will need to take a detour beginning Tuesday morning.

Highway 75 will be closed from the Broken Arrow Expressway past I-244 as crews make repairs.

Drivers will still be able to access sections of the IDL, but the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers need to be extra cautious when traveling downtown.

“We hope in the end, this will be a better project by the Spring. Right now, there’s a lot of pot holes and a lot of patching. It’s really rough through that area, so we need to improve everything,” said ODOT spokesperson T.J. Gerlach.

The southbound lanes of Highway 75 will remain open, but will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Peoria and I-244. The southbound ramp towards westbound I-244 is already closed.

Some drivers are anxious about the closure.

“It can put me back on my time on arrival, and I’m a very punctual person. So, it’s kind of a headache,” said Charley Quick.

The closure is expected to last at least through the end of this year.

