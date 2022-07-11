ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for holding a man at gun point, shooting at him

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Bartlesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for holding a man at gun point, shooting at him

TULSA, Okla. — A Bartlesville man who shot at a victim during a violent crime was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, July 6, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced 29-year-old David Edward Sayre, II, to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Sayre pleaded guilty to the charge off Carrying, Using, Brandishing and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. According to his plea agreement, Sayre admitted to possessing a gun and shooting it at the victim with intent to cause bodily harm.

On may 25, 2020, Sayre asked the victim for a ride. He then pointed his gun at the victim, took control of the car, drove to a Bartlesville home and forced the victim inside. Shortly after, the victim was able to run from the home. Sayre shot at the victim multiple times as he ran.

The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department investigated the case.

