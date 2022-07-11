Three men busted in Oakland County sting trying to solicit minors for sex

Photo credit Oakland County Sheriff's Office

INDEPENDENCE TWP. (WWJ) – Three Michigan men who thought they were arranging to have sex with an underage girl, only to rendezvous with police, are facing charges that could land them in prison for up to 20 years.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Richard Prausa of Clarkston, 64-year-old Fazlollah Haritash of Farmington Hills and 61-year-old John Dingens of Corunna are facing four felony counts each for unrelated solicitations.

The sheriff’s office says the men set up separate meetings with the fictitious girl at an undisclosed location in Independence Township, where they were arrested.

The men were caught in an undercover sting operation orchestrated by the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team and Computer Crimes Unit, with help from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office used investigative techniques known to catch the attention of would-be predators. Almost immediately, interested men engaged in electronic conversation with the fictitious profile.

Officials said hundreds of people from all over the country expressed interest during the sting operation.

Prausa, Haritash and Dingens have all been charged with the following felonies:

• Child sexually abusive material – up to 20 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine

• Using a computer to commit a crime – 10-20 years and/or $10,000 fine

• Accosting a child for immoral purposes: four years and/or $4,000 fine

• Using a computer to commit a crime: 4-10 years

They were arraigned Saturday in 52-1 District Court in Novi.

Bond was set at $75,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent for Haritash, and $50,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent for Prausa and Dingens. They were each released on bond Saturday.

The court ordered that they are to have no contact with children who are not related to them while on bond.

This is the second time in as many months the OCSO has arrested men in underage sex stings.

Just last month, two men were arrested and charged in a similar sting operation.

“At that time, I said if you target kids, we are going to target you,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. “Apparently, some people need to be told more than once. We will hold these predators accountable.”