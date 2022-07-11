ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Douglas; 2 teens charged with Lincoln Park carjacking

By Emmanuel Camarillo
WBBM News Radio
Chicago police accused an 11-year-old boy of trying to carjack a woman Monday in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side, and two teens were charged with carjacking in Lincoln Park Sunday.

The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

He attempted to take a vehicle by force from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue, police said. The boy was arrested moments later around the block, in the 3500 block of South Calumet Avenue.

The boy was expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.

On Sunday, two boys — 17 and 14 — carjacked a 40-year-old woman in Lincoln Park in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said.

They were arrested hours later and charged with one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

