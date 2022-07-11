Shooting range won't be built in north suburb, mayor confirms

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Plans to build a shooting range in north suburban Mundelein have been canceled following recent mass shootings, including the July 4 sniper attack in Highland Park.

The Daily Herald reports the developer behind the project, Scott Gendell of Terraco Real Estate in Wilmette, tells the paper that the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and Highland Park drove the reversal.

Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz posted a statement on Facebook , confirming the shooting range won’t be built at 320 Townline Road. Maxon Shooters were to be the operators of the business. Their plan was unveiled in May.

“Should Maxon, or any other similar group, make application in the future, they would be required by Village ordinance to move through a process involving a public notice and public hearing with the Village Planning and Zoning Commission followed by final approval from the Village Board,” Lentz said.

“I and the Village Board Trustees understand the passion behind this issue and want to update Mundelein residents with this recent information.”

