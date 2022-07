The date when the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers get published is usually accompanied by major volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Here’s why. If you haven’t noticed by now, Bitcoin’s price is going through some serious short-term volatility on the day that the CPI numbers hit. This is not without a good reason. This is arguably one of the most heavily-discussed metrics in the past few months and one that impacts a number of markets.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO