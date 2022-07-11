Alexandar Georgiev says goodbye and thank you to NYC in pair of Instagram posts

Alexandar Georgiev was dealt to Colorado last week during the NHL Draft, and over the weekend, the former Rangers goaltender took to Instagram to say goodbye and thank you to Broadway.

“I just wanted to take the moment to thank the NY Rangers organization for giving me a chance 5 years ago!” he wrote in the post. “That's all I ever needed. From getting the first NHL call up and reading the letter to seeing this team become a contender and make a run at the cup. From playing in COVID bubbles to having full stadiums with celebrities behind the bench, it's really been a journey full of memories.”

Georgiev also thanked the fans and arena staff, and said he’s ‘super excited’ for his new chapter.

The Rangers are on the hunt for a new backup goaltender after dealing Georgiev, who was 15-10-2 with a 2.92 GAA in 33 games for the Blueshirts last season.

He did leave one final memory of New York, though, adding a second post of some of his favorite memories from NYC:

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN