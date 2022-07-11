ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Promote the Vote 2022 Submits Nearly 700,000 Signatures to Secretary of State

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
Promote the Vote 2022 turned in 669,972 voter signatures to the Michigan Secretary of State Monday.

With help from 27 partner organizations, Promote the Vote gathered 244,913 more signatures than the 425,059 that were needed to place the proposal before voters.

Promote the Vote 2022 would allow Michigan voters serving in the military to have their ballot counted if postmarked by Election Day, give voters nine days of early in-person voting, require Michigan to pay for postage for absentee applications and absentee ballots, provide secure ballot drop boxes as well as a statewide tracking system for absentee ballots.

“Today, Promote the Vote 2022 delivered 669,972 petition signatures from Michigan voters who want to make sure their voices are heard and their votes counted in every election,” said Micheal Davis, executive director of Promote the Vote. “The Promote the Vote 2022 campaign is extremely grateful to our team of partner organizations who worked tirelessly to gather signatures from every corner of our state. Michiganders demand and deserve to know they can vote safely, securely and conveniently, and we are already building momentum for the months leading up to the November General Election.”

To learn more about Promote the Vote 2022, click here.

