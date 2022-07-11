ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SpoilerTV 2022 Episode Competition - Winner and Final Words

By Bradley Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 32 episodes down to just one. The winner of the tenth edition of the SpoilerTV Episode Competition is... Congratulations to This Is Us, which wins this competition for the first time in its final attempt. "The Train" - the show's penultimate episode - emerges victorious. Its victory over third seed...

Motherland: Fort Salem - Happy Yule - Review: Tis the Season for Reunions + POLL

SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT. DO NOT CONTINUE READING UNLESS YOU HAVE FINISHED THE FULL EPISODE OR ARE OKAY BEING SPOILED. Shows with short seasons sometimes get into a bind around mid-season where they need to make quick moves to get characters in a place mentally and physically for the last half of the season. That often means an episode is so crammed with details and content that it overloads the audience. Those episodes often fail to connect with viewers by being such an information dump that they can't really enjoy the content. This is that type of episode, but somehow, beyond reason, Motherland: Fort Salem manages to avoid the usual pitfalls of this sort of episode. Kudos to the creative team and performers for making this information-dense episode actually work and delivering a beautiful story.
Sweet Tooth - Renewed for a 3rd Season?

Looks like Netflix might have renewed Sweet Tooth for a 3rd Season. Thanks to LM for finding that Season 3 has an entry in the WGA Directory. We'll post official confirmation if/when Netflix makes the announcement.
The Hardy Boys - Renewed for a 3rd Season by Hulu?

Looks like Hulu have renewed The Hardy Boys for a 3rd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start in August in Toronto. We'll post official confirmation when Hulu makes the announcement.
What We Do in the Shadows - Season 4 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows has started airing on FX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be...
Reginald The Vampire - Date Announcement Teaser Promo + Promotional Poster

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.
The Resident - Season 6 - Andrew McCarthy Upped To Series Regular

Andrew McCarthy has been upped to series regular on Fox’s The Resident for Season 6. Dr. Ian Sullivan made his debut in the medical drama last season following Cade’s nearly fatal shooting when she desperately needed a donor match for her rare blood type. She survives but Ian ends up becoming a medical emergency himself after suffering from abdominal pains that turned out to be pancreatic cancer.
Riverdale - Episode 6.22 - Night of the Comet (Season Finale) - Press Release

CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen (#622). Original airdate 7/31/2022.
FBI: Most Wanted - Season 3 - Review

The second installment of the FBI series, FBI: Most Wanted, wrapped up its third season back in May. The season continued to follow the Fugitive Task Force taking on "ripped from the headlines" cases, including a mass shooting in a mall. Season 3 of the hit CBS drama had a carousel of casting changes with the biggest being Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix and Kellan Lutz as Ken Crosby exiting the show. Their departures allowed for new characters, Remy Scott and Kristin Gaines, played by Dylan McDermott and Alexa Davalos respectively, to enter the show.
Archer - Season 13 - Premiere Date Announced - Press Release

Emmy(R) Award-Winning Animated Comedy Premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX Streaming the Next Day on Hulu. FXX's Comedy Lineup Continues Thursday, August 25 with the Premiere of the New Animated Comedy Little Demon. LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 - FX's Archer, the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy, will return for...
USD POLL : Where do you primarily watch TV?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by That Which Dreams who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You...
Pennyworth - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of Pennyworth has started airing on HBO Max. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Ferrari - Ordered to Series by AppleTV

Apple TV+ TODAY announced a straight-to-series order for the electrifying new drama series "Ferrari," inspired by bestselling book "Ferrari Rex" by Luca Dal Monte, named by the New York Times as "the definitive biography" on race car driver and visionary entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari. Created and written by Academy Award nominee...
Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 4.08 - Missing My Baby - Press Release

MYSTERIES AND SECRETS – With missing friends and mysteries abound, Liz (Jeanine Mason) returns to fringe science, but in working alongside her new mentor, she’s confronted with an unsettling revelation and a difficult choice, meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) uncovers the truth behind the “messages” she’s been receiving. Elsewhere, the bond between brothers is tested when Max (Nathan Dean) keeps an explosive secret from Michael (Michael Vlamis), putting them at odds during a critical moment. Lastly, Isobel (Lily Cowles) tries to pull answers out of Tezca (guest star Brigitte Kali Canales), only to discover that the villain in her story is not as clear-cut as she may seem. The series also stars Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Ariana Quiñónez & Danny Tolli (408). Original Airdate 8/1/2022.
MOVIE: Orphan: First Kill - Trailer

In Select Theatres, Streaming on Paramount+ and On Digital August 19. Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.
[OPINION] - Top 10 Beth Dutton Moments in Yellowstone

Beth Dutton is by her own definition a "tornado” in a world ruled by men. Love her or hate her, the Dutton daughter will do anything for the ones she loves. Some think Beth can be a little too harsh – it was recently revealed that Kelly Reilly has even received death threats while playing this role. Personally, I love Beth and have since the first episode. During our first introduction to her, she threatens to destroy a company in a matter of minutes like it's nothing. She fears no-one and will stop at nothing to succeed in her plans. Exactly my kind of fictional character, as they make for excellent television.
