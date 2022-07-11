The SpoilerTV 2022 Episode Competition - Winner and Final Words

SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT. DO NOT CONTINUE READING UNLESS YOU HAVE FINISHED THE FULL EPISODE OR ARE OKAY BEING SPOILED. Shows with short seasons sometimes get into a bind around mid-season where they need to make quick moves to get characters in a place mentally and physically for the last half of the season. That often means an episode is so crammed with details and content that it overloads the audience. Those episodes often fail to connect with viewers by being such an information dump that they can't really enjoy the content. This is that type of episode, but somehow, beyond reason, Motherland: Fort Salem manages to avoid the usual pitfalls of this sort of episode. Kudos to the creative team and performers for making this information-dense episode actually work and delivering a beautiful story.

